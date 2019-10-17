SD Stockgrowers Association 128th Annual Convention and Trade Show – Agenda

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is excited to share the agenda to their upcoming annual convention and trade show, which will take place at The Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn in Rapid City, South Dakota. The two-day event will feature some of the most knowledgeable and influential speakers in the agriculture industry. This is a chance to not only hear from top policy makers, but also to make your voice heard as the Stockgrowers set their priorities for the year. With Thursday night’s downtown pub crawl and Friday night’s banquet, honoring Pat Trask and Family, this convention will be an event that you will not want to miss!

“Every year our convention seems to get bigger and better, and with the lineup of speakers, and events we have planned, this year will prove to be no exception” says Gary Deering President of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.

Thursday, October 31, 2019

8:30am – Registration and Trade Show Opens

9:50 am Opening Remarks-President Gary Deering

10:00 am – Bill Bullard CEO – R-CALF USA Sponsored by Fort Pierre Livestock

Come out and hear from RCALF USA’s CEO while he gives us his perspective on the livestock industry. Bill has been an informative influence to many in our organization for a long time. Get here right away as Bill kicks us off and gets our convention rolling!

11:00 am – Lesley Coyle, Director of Property Tax, SD Dept. of Revenue

Ms. Coyle will be speaking on the current property tax assessment system within South Dakota. She will also address the simulation her department conducted of moving to an “Actual Use” system as directed by the legislature last winter. This is sure to be an enlightening and informative time on this critical issue for all landowners in South Dakota

12:15 pm- Dave Pratt, Ranch Management Sponsored by Farm Credit Services and the Natural Resource Conservation Service

Dave Pratt is one of the most sought-after speakers on sustainable agriculture and profitable ranching in the world today. He has taught the Ranching for Profit School in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Africa.

1:30 pm – Federal Lands Panel

-Karen Budd-Fallen – U.S. Dept. of Interior

-Chase Adams, Senior Policy and Info. Director – American Sheep Industry Association

-Jack Isaacs, Forest Supervisor – Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands

– Bob Mountain, U.S. Forest Service

– Lance Russel, SD State Senator – Association of National Grasslands

2:45 pm Washington D.C. Update

-Ryan Donnelly, Legislative assistant for U.S. Senator John Thune

Responsible for agriculture, agricultural trade, conservation, nutrition, and Indian affairs

-Logan Penfield, Legislative Assistant for U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and EPW Subcommittee Staff Director

Responsible for agriculture, energy and environment policy portfolios

-John Weber, Legislative Assistant for U. S. Representative Dusty Johnson

Responsibilities include Agriculture, Agriculture Committee hearings and Nat. Resources

5:00 Entertainment Committee Chairman Mike Maher’s Pub Crawl Sponsored by Dakota Gold ProPellet, Catte Business Weekly, and Genex

7:00 Hotel Alex Johnson Banquet Sponsored by CKP Insurance

Friday, November 1, 2019

8:00 am Trade Show Opens

8:00 am Inspirational Breakfast Father John Paul Trask Sponsored by First Interstate Bank

We are so fortunate to have an organization that understands what is most important in our lives. This inspirational breakfast is always a refreshing way to start to our second day.

Father Trask currently is a Priest in Eagle Butte, SD

9:00 am –Animal Health Panel Sponsored by DeTye Vet Supply

-Dr. Dale Groteluschen – Director and Professor University of Nebraska Lincoln

-Dr. Russ Daly – Extension Veterinarian and Professor in the Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences Department at South Dakota State University

-Dr. Dustin Oedekoven, South Dakota State Veterinarian

-Dr. Julie Trask

10:30 am – Marketing Panel Sponsored by Tri-State Livestock News

-Dr. Matt Diersen – Professor and SDSU Extension Risk/Business Management Specialist

-Rich Blair – Blair Angus

-Clint Ridley – Ridley Livestock, Ridley & Associates

-Scott Varilek – Kooima, Kooima, and Varilek Trading

-Birch Negaard – Negaard Cattle Company

12:00 pm-Krayton Kerns, DVM – Author and Western Ag Reporter Columnist Sponsored by Dakotaland Feeds LLC

Dr. Kerns is a ranch kid who grew up in northern Wyoming. He graduated vet school from Colorado State University in 1983 and has practiced in Laurel, Montana since. Krayton entered the political arena in 2006 and began writing a weekly op-ed column “Ramblings of a Conservative Cow Doctor.” He served in Montana’s House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013 where he chaired the House Ag and House Judiciary Committees. Dr. Kerns, an avid hunter, aviator, triathlete, mule skinner, and packer has many stories to tell and will undoubtedly give an energetic address you won’t want to miss! He will also be signing books afterwards.

1:30 SDSU Ice Cream Social Sponsored by SDSU College of Ag, Food, and Environmental Sciences

2:00 Committee Reports

Ag, Nat. Res. And Taxation – Jason Frerichs, Chair

Animal Health – Julie Trask, Chair

Anima ID – Kenney Fox, Chair

Brand and Theft – Bill Hutchinson, Chair

Federal Lands – Frank Bloom, Chair

Marketing – Vaugh Meyer, Chair

Property Rights – Bill Kluck, Chair

Trade – Ty Littau, Chair

Wildlife – Mark DeVries, Chair

3:30 Lobbyist Report – Jeremiah M. Murphy

4:00 pm Trade Show Closes

4:00 pm – SD Stockgrowers Association Annual Membership Meeting,

– The annual membership meeting is always important to help layout The Stockgrowers policy for the year.

– We will get a nominating committee report, and elect leaders in various districts throughout the state.

5:30 Social Sponsored by Buffalo Hardware/Buffalo Ranch Supply

6:30 Annual Awards and Recognition Banquet Sponsored by Ag West Feeds

Honoring Pat Trask and Family as “Lifetime Friends of The South Dakota Stockgrowers”

Honoring State Senator, Ryan Maher with the “Legislative Friend Award”

Honoring WNAX Broadcaster, Tom Riter with the “Media Friend Award”

Social and Live Entertainment by Recording Artist Lacy Nelson, Sponsored by Crew Agency

Saturday November 2, 2019

8:00am – Board of Directors Breakfast

Retiring and incoming board members and spouses are invited, all members are welcome

9:00am – Board of Directors meeting

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association