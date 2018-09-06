S.D. Stockgrowers convention: Rapid City on Sept. 27-28

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is excited to share the agenda to their upcoming annual convention and trade show, which will take place at The Best Western Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Rapid City, South Dakota. The two day event will feature some of the most knowledgeable and influential speakers in the agricultural industry. This is a chance to not only hear from top policy makers, but also to make your voice heard as the Stockgrowers set their priorities for the year. With the addition of a downtown pub crawl, Thursday evening, and banquet on Friday night, honoring Ray and Linda Gilbert, this convention will be an event that you will not want to miss.

"Every year our convention seems to get bigger and better, and with the lineup of speakers, and events we have planned, this year will prove to be no exception" says Gary Deering President of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.

The Stockgrowers are very happy to see that membership numbers are on the rise, and they feel they have put themselves in a very good position to engage and influence policy decisions, within South Dakota, and nationally. "My first year as President has been a lot of fun! There is nothing more enjoyable than seeing something start at the grassroots level and have it catch on. This is what The Stockgrowers are all about, and the convention is where it all starts," said Deering.

Convention attendees will also get a chance to meet James Halverson, the Stockgrowers' new Executive Director. "I look forward to meeting everyone, and this will no doubt be a great time in Rapid City on the 27th and 28th" says Halverson.

