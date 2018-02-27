SD Stockgrowers Legislative Update

Crossover day passed yesterday and we are now officially in the last stretch of this year's session – two weeks to go. Budget discussions will come to center stage.

The House passed the precision agriculture facility bill last week. We have a neutral position on the facility itself but, we are closely watching potential funding mechanisms to ensure Stockgrowers' interests are protected.

Stockgrowers' Legislative Issues

SB 29, the Brand Board's proposal for fee increases will be heard in House Ag. next week. Stockgrowers have a neutral position on the bill.

Our bill (SB 156) to give the Brand Board the option to do requested brand inspections out of the brand inspection district is still awaiting consideration by the full House. That's been a scheduling issue – not based on opposition to the bill.

HB 1219, to permit night hunting with written permission from a landowner rather than the current law which requires the landowner to be present with folks hunting at night, has now passed both houses.

HB 1139, the bill to amend laws relating to adverse possession on fence lines, will be heard in Senate Judiciary this coming Tuesday. A consensus is growing within ag groups, Senators, and our Board that this bill doesn't provide much or any upside and may have unintended negative consequences.

If you have any questions or comments about this week's report or about activities in Pierre, please feel free to contact me at murphy@rushmore.com

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association