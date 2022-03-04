SD Stockgrowers Legislative Update
This coming week is the last week of session and most of the work will involve the budget.
The two houses are virtually at war on the budget process. That will make for entertaining
politics though it won’t be the optimal framework for making good public policy.
Stockgrowers’ Legislative Issues
HB 1096, to protect producers from federal animal ID mandates, passed the Senate this week
on a strong 25-9 vote. It now goes to the governor for her signature.
__________________
HB 1035, Rep. Kirk Chafee’s bill to revise the classification of agricultural land according to
soil type was passed by the Senate Tax Committee this week. The full Senate will take up the
bill on Monday. Under 1325, soil types with class IV land capability may be categorized by the
director of equalization as either cropland or as noncropland. Beginning with the 2023
assessment year, the total acres of class IV soil types classified as noncropland in a county
may increase a maximum of twenty percent over the total acres of class IV soil types
classified as noncropland in the county in the previous assessment year. This is a more
narrow approach to grassland tax fairness than we proposed with 1039 but, moves the needle
in the right direction.
__________________
SB 175, the bill to fund the GF&P shooting range in Meade County was killed by the House
Appropriations committee after a lengthy hearing Wednesday night. However, the bill’s
sponsors have smoked out the bill and will try to have it put on Monday’s calendar for a vote.
__________________
SB 84, to fund repairs and renovation at the Cottonwood Field Station was also killed in
House Appropriations but was resurrected and passed by the full House.
If you have any questions or comments about this week’s report or about activities in Pierre,
please feel free to contact me at murphy@rushmore.com
–SD Stockgrowers Association
