SD Stockgrowers Oppose GFP Snaring Restrictions on Public Lands

South Dakota Stockgrowers Association sent a letter to the SD Game Fish and Parks Commission on Monday urging them to reject a proposal to drastically increase restrictions on snaring across the state. The proposal seeks to ban snaring on all public lands for all but three months of the year in order to avoid pheasant season after a hunting dog was accidently caught in a snare last year.

"The current proposed restrictions on public lands are unacceptable to our farmers and ranchers who depend on snaring as a tool for managing predators during winter months," said Mark DeVries in a letter to the Commission. "If the purpose of this rule change is to protect hunting dogs on Game Production Areas, then there can be no justification for the current proposal which reaches statewide and to all public lands."

According to DeVries, "Stockgrowers members are particularly concerned about the restrictions of snaring on public lands for all but three months out of the year. The restrictions would include School and Public Lands, BLM and Forest Service acres across the entire state, even areas that aren't typically used for pheasant hunting. We're concerned that this is going to negatively impact predator control efforts to protect livestock."

The GFP Commission is proposing a three-fold change to restrictions to limit snaring on all public land and road right-of-ways from May 1 until the last day of Pheasant season (January), require snares on public lands to be marked with the owners name and address, and to ban the use of choking type snares on Game and Waterfowl Production Areas year-round.

The Commission will hold their monthly meeting on June 7 and 8 at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Aberdeen. Public comments can be submitted prior to the meeting, or as testimony during the public comment portion of their meeting.

Public Comments can be submitted via their website at this link: https://gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/

Contact information for Commissioners: https://gfp.sd.gov/commission/members/

The Agenda for the meeting can be found at: https://gfp.sd.gov/UserDocs/nav/june18_agenda.pdf

Proposed Changes (page 9): https://gfp.sd.gov/UserDocs/nav/may2018_proposals.pdf

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association