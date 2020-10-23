SD Stockgrowers, Rapid City, Nov 5-6

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is proud announce their agenda and invite everyone to their 129th Annual Convention and Trade Show! This year’s event will be held at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn in Rapid City, SD on Nov. 5-6.

Headlining the lineup of industry leading speakers is Dr. Fred Provenza, Professor Emeritus from Utah State University. Dr. Provenza, a world renown researcher and author on animal behavior and rangeland/animal interactions, will be speaking Thursday afternoon.

Bill Bullard of R-CALF USA will be starting the speakers off on Thursday morning followed by Ken Charfauros from Wall Meat Processing, who will also be supplying local beef for the two-day event. Thursday’s Luncheon attendees will have a chance to hear from Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden as well as newly named Secretary for the merging departments of Agriculture and Environment and Natural Resources, Hunter Roberts. Finishing up the afternoon session will be a panel discussion with representatives from each of South Dakota’s Washington D.C. delegate offices including: Rob Skjonsberg and Logan Penfield (Senator Rounds), John Weber (Congressman Johnson), and Ryan Donnelly (Senator Thune), among others.

You won’t want to miss the Local Brew Tour on Thursday evening exclusively featuring stops at locally owned establishments selling locally made spirits. This tour will include stops at veteran-owned Zymurcracy Beer Company, Black Hills Contraband Distillery, and Haycamp Brewing Company. Thursday evening will feature plenty of hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment by Nashville Singer/Songwriter Tyler David, and maybe a surprise or two as well!

Friday gets started with an inspirational Breakfast with local singer and co-founder of the Crook County Cowboy Church, Cindy Witt followed by an expert panel revolving around federal land management with guests Deanna Robbins, Hugh Thompson, and Lance Russel. Joe Rients and Eric Nelson will then inform guests about Agricultural marketing before a luncheon with a representative from the U.S. Department of Interior.

Friday afternoon is highlighted by another all-star panel. This one is on elk management in SD featuring John Kanta with SD GF&P, State Representative Dayle Hammock, Landonwer Randy Schroth, and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Mason Cooper. Attendees will then enjoy an ice cream social sponsored by South Dakota State University before heading to the annual member meeting.

Friday night caps off the event with the annual awards and recognition banquet. This year’s banquet will feature special honored guests Jim Murphy, Mike Maher, Jim Reed, and Lyndell Petersen, who will all be awarded lifetime achievement recognition. There will also be an auction and live entertainment after the program.

Everyone is invited to attend the convention! To make plans and register call the SDSGA office at (605) 342-0429 or visit http://www.southdakotastockgrowers.org. Guests are encouraged to observe proper distancing, hygiene/sanitation, and other precautions. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available at registration.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association