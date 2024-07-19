SD team ties for 2nd at 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota’s team tied for second place for the sweepstakes award at the 2024 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships.

Thirty-five youth representing South Dakota State University Extension 4-H competed at the national championships from June 24-28 in Grand Island, Nebraska. The annual competition drew 708 youth from 40 states to demonstrate their abilities in archery and shooting across multiple disciplines.

South Dakota tied with Missouri for the second-place sweepstakes award. Louisiana won first place. For team events, SDSU Extension 4-H won 3-P air rifle and second place in overall air rifle. South Dakota also won second place as a team in overall air pistol.

Landon Tieszen from Turner County scored the highest individually, winning first place in 3-D compound archery and third place overall in archery.

“South Dakota’s 4-H Shooting Sports program continues to reach new heights in the overall placing at nationals. The success of the youth participating there starts with the county-level volunteers,” said John Keimig, SDSU Extension Youth Safety Field Specialist. “Those local volunteers help to lay a tremendous foundation for these young competitors to build upon. Our success is a reflection of those efforts.”

Senior 4-H members must qualify at one of three competitions to make it to the national contest. They can only compete in a division once but can return in other divisions.

South Dakota also had three members participate in the 4-H Shooting Sports National Ambassador program, which included additional responsibilities during the national championships such as announcing and handing out awards.

Complete results:

Air Pistol

Team (18 teams):

Rapid Fire – 3rd

Slow Fire – 3rd

Overall – 2nd

Individual (75 total contestants):

Silhouettes – Elijah Kari, 7th

Slow Fire – Elijah Kari, 4th

Slow Fire – Luke Dangel, 10th

Overall – Elijah Kari, 9th

Air Rifle

Team (21 teams):

3-P – 1st

Standing – 2nd

Silhouettes – 3rd

Overall – 2nd

Individual (93 contestants):

3-P – Clay Crawford, 2nd

3-P – Austin Crawford, 5th

3-P – Zoe Dissing, 9th

Standing – Clay Crawford, 4th

Standing – Zoe Dissing, 5th

Overall – Clay Crawford, 4th

Overall – Zoe Dissing, 5th

Overall – Austin Crawford, 10th

Compound Archery

Team (22 teams):

FITA – 4th

Field Archery – 3rd

3-D – 2nd

Overall – 3rd

Individual (92 contestants):

FITA – Josiah Hays, 5th

FITA – Landon Tieszen, 9th

Field Archery – Landon Tieszen, 3rd

Field Archery – Josiah Hays, 7th

3-D – Landon Tieszen, 1st Place

3-D – Jaxen Dockter, 10th

Overall – Landon Tieszen, 3rd

Overall – Josiah Hays, 5th

Hunting Skills (45 Ind, 11 teams)Team (11 teams):

Wildlife ID/Management – 4th

Hunter Skills/Compass – 4th

Decision Making/Rifle – 2nd

Overall – 3rd

Individual (66 contestants):

Decision Making/Rifle – Jenna Kruger,

3rd Decision Making/Rifle – Josie Nold, 8th

Overall – Jenna Kruger, 8th

Recurve Archery (66 Ind,16 Teams)Individual (66 contestants):

FITA – Colton Cass, 7th

Shotgun

Individual (129 contestants):

Trap – Hunter Sieverding, 3rd

Small Bore Pistol (62 Ind, 16 Teams)

Individual (62 contestants):

Silhouettes – Dante’ Rascher, 7th

Camp Perry – Dante’ Rascher, 5th

Overall – Dante’ Rascher, 8th

Small Bore Rifle

Individual (79 contestants):

Silhouettes – Alexander Schelske, 8th

SDSU Extension 4-H Shooting Sports competitors who also served as 4-H Shooting Sports National Ambassadors, from left: Shay Solinsky from Custer County, Nicolette Hoffman from Douglas County and Mya Heinje from Roberts County. image-21

2024 Air Pistol competitors, from left: Coach Art Kneen, Sydney Baker and Elijah Kari from Butte County and Luke Dangel from Charles Mix County. image-22

2024 Air Rifle competitors, from left: Coach Levi Zilverberg, Clay Crawford from Marshall County, Zoe Dissing and Skyler Plucker from Minnehaha County, and Austin Crawford from Marshall County. image-23

2024 Compound Archery competitors, from left: Josiah Hays from Hughes County, Jaxen Dockter from Roberts County, Sawyer Hegg from Lake County, Landon Tieszen from Turner County, and Coach Austin Wheadon. image-24

024 Hunting Skills competitors, from left: Ashley Bondesen from Lincoln County, Josie Nold from Brookings County, Jenna Kruger from Hughes County, Beau Hemmingson from Day County and Coach Bryce Heinje. image-25

2024 Recurve Archery competitors, from left: Coach Scott Cass, Emmett Frerichs from Butte County, Teadon Seaboy from Brookings County and Colton Cass from Hughes County. image-26

2024 Shotgun team, from left: Coach John Sieverding, Tacen Carr from Butte County, Thomas Stremick from Douglas County, Hunter Sieverding from McCook County and Connor Wiik from Grant County. image-27

2024 Small Bore Pistol team, from left: Regan Schwartz from Hamlin County, Dante’ Rascher from Bennett County, Lydia Blachford from Faulk County, Coach Brian Fatherlos and Clayton Barrett from Union County. image-28

2024 Small Bore Rifle team, from left: Lacie Weber from Lake County, Mya Heinje from Roberts County, Ella Jacobson from Brookings County, Alexander Schelske from Sanborn County and Coach Brad Ruden. image-29

2024 Muzzleloading competitors, from left: Coach Larry Lee, Jayden Lick, Zachary Smith and Addison Heinje from Roberts County, and Eva Jensen from Butte County. image-30

–SDSU Extension