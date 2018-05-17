SD Women in Ag host Road Scholars

For a second year the South Dakota Women in Agriculture group is hosting Road Scholars at K Bar S Resort in Keystone, S.D. as part of their mission to educate others about agriculture.

Road Scholar is a not-for-profit organization that has been providing educational travel since 1975. It offers 6,500 educational tours in all 50 states and 150 countries. The tours offer more in-depth information and conversations with local experts than a typical tourist-style tour will.

The Road Scholar tour that visits South Dakota invited back the South Dakota Women in Agriculture (SDWIA) group to be part of its 2018 schedule after a well-received program last year.

SDWIA board members will be giving presentations now through September on agriculture's importance in South Dakota along with providing information on hot topic issues like antibiotics, GMOs, organics, sustainability and overall production methods.

"This really is a great way for us to reach an audience of consumers that we don't always have access to," SDWIA president Amy Pravecek says. "We get lots of good questions to address and feel the Road Scholar groups appreciate our first-hand knowledge. It has been a great way for us to promote the ag industry."

It also has fit into SDWIA's goal of supporting agriculture more. The group provides a rural women's conference every fall, but the presentations to the Road Scholars has expanded their efforts.

"As a group we have wanted to 'Do Big Things' and challenged our conference attendees in 2017 to do the same. The Road Scholars are helping us accomplish that," says Pravecek.

SDWIA's rural women's conference will be held Oct. 11-12 in Deadwood, S.D. at The Lodge at Deadwood. Find out more at http://www.southdakotawomeninag.com or find them on Facebook.

–South Dakota Women in Agriculture