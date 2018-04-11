SDBIC Holds Quarterly Board Meeting

PIERRE, SD – Directors and staff of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) gathered at Drifters Conference Center in Pierre on Monday, April 9, 2018 for various committee meetings, as well as the organization's board of directors' quarterly meeting.

Several guests were present at the meeting including South Dakota State University's new Dean of the College of Agriculture and Biological Sciences John Killefer.

Promotion and research committee members met Monday prior to the board meeting. The research committee reviewed several research pre-proposals, some of which focused on meat tenderness, quality, carcass characteristics, and food safety. Three projects were permitted to move forward for full proposal review and are due to the SDBIC by July 1, 2018.

The SDBIC promotion committee approved various projects that provide several opportunities to promote the industry across the state.

An update was given on the Build Your Base with Beef program and SDBIC staff gave a presentation on current programs, events, and outreach projects. In addition, the board heard reports from South Dakota national directors serving on the Federation of State Beef Councils, and U.S. Meat Export Federation.

All beef producers are welcome to attend the next SDBIC committee and board meetings which is scheduled for June 18, 2018. Visit http://www.sdbeef.org to learn more about the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the local beef checkoff program or call (605) 224-4722.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council