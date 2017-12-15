SDBIC Quarterly Meeting Brings More Promotional Opportunities

PIERRE, SD – Directors and staff of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) gathered at RedRossa Conference Center in Pierre on Monday, December 11, 2017 for various committee meetings, as well as the organization's full board of directors' quarterly meeting.

Promotion Committee members met Sunday afternoon prior to the board meeting. The checkoff will support athletic promotional and educational sponsorships with Jackrabbit Sports Properties, Coyote Sports Properties and a new comprehensive sports nutrition and training program utilizing beef as the premier protein with Sanford Health.

New SDBIC board members were welcomed and reports were given from staff and those serving on the Federation of State Beef Councils, and U.S. Meat Export Federation. All beef producers are welcome to attend SDBIC committee and board meetings with the next quarterly meeting scheduled for March 19, 2018.

Visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com for great recipe ideas and to learn more about the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the local beef checkoff program or call (605) 224-4722.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council