SDBIC Unveils New Junior Beef Ambassador Program

PIERRE, SD- The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) unveils the new Junior Beef Ambassador program for the summer, giving area youth the opportunity to share their beef story. The program is an opportunity for youth ages 5 to 18 to help them share their beef story.

The SDBIC is proud to announce that 19 Jr. Beef Ambassadors will be joining us throughout the 2020 summer, sharing photos and videos. These young beef leaders’ stories will highlight their own ranch and what they do day in and day out. “Our youth continue to be our future and we have to prepare them and encourage them to be proud of their heritage and willing to promote the beef product,” states SDBIC Executive Director, Suzy Geppert.

The 2020 Jr. Beef Ambassadors are: Charles Barber, Jayne Blume, Lena DeMers, Maggie DeMers, Bentlee Holt, Cashley King, Koyle King, Rylee K., Brooklyn Marshall, Natalie Marshall, Baylor Pazour, Jennings Pazour, Ladd Pazour, Scarlett Radke, Fidelia Rasmussen, Kaycee Scheel, Ella Stiefvater, Kingston Wulf, and Madilyn Wulf. These beef ambassadors come to the SDBIC program from across the state.

Follow along all summer as we highlight and recognize these young leaders and share their great beef stories!

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council