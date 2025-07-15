SDCA Hosts Region Roundups in Pierre, Winner, and Wall

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) will host Region Roundups in Pierre, Winner, and Wall on July 22, 23, and 24. SDCA Southern Region Directors Kory Bierle and Casey Heenan invite members and the public to attend.

Each event will begin with a social at 5:30 PM, followed by a meal and an open forum featuring Ethan Lane, Vice President of Government Affairs, and Tanner Beymer, Senior Director of Government Affairs, with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Lane and Beymer will share updates on their policy work in Washington, D.C., and how national efforts support farmers and ranchers across the country.

The 2025 Region Roundup events are scheduled to take place across the state. The SDCA invites you to attend a Roundup at a location near you:

Pierre | July 22 @ 5:30 PM | Cattlemen’s Club Steakhouse

Winner | July 23 @ 5:30 PM | Winner Livestock Auction

Wall | July 24 @ 5:30 PM | Red Rock Restaurant

Gettysburg | August 5 @ 5:30 PM | Bob’s Steakhouse

Spearfish | September 14 @ 5:30 PM MST | Killian’s Food & Drink

For more information about the 2025 Region Roundups, visit sdcattlemen.org. While RSVPs are encouraged, they are not required. To RSVP, visit sdcattlemen.org , click on the events tab , and select your preferred location.

-SDCA