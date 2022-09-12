SDCA Region Roundup Meetings Scheduled for September 19 – 22, 2022

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) is hosting the 2022 Region Roundup Sept. 19-22 , with meetings held at locations across the state.

The Region Roundup meetings are open to the public and both SDCA members and nonmembers are welcome. Meetings will include a meal, followed by issue discussions, industry information and policy updates from SDCA leadership, and nominations for region leadership to serve on the SDCA Board of Directors.

The SDCA invites you to join a Region Roundup meeting near you:

The September 19, 2022, meetings will be held in Mobridge and Spearfish, South Dakota (SD). Join the SDCA at Rick’s Café in Mobridge at 11:30 AM or Killians Food and Drink in Spearfish at 6:30 PM.

The September 20, 2022, meetings will be held in Murdo and Winner, SD. Join the SDCA at The Covered Wagon Café in Murdo at 11:30 AM or the Winner Country Club in Winner at 5:30 PM.

The September 21, 2022, meetings will be held in Yankton and Salem, SD. Join the SDCA at Jo Dean’s Steakhouse in Yankton at 11:30 AM or at The Brewery in Salem at 5:30 PM.

The September 22, 2022, meetings will be held in Watertown and Faulkton, SD. Join the SDCA at Harry’s Restaurant in Watertown at 11:30 AM or Dot T Restaurant in Faulkton at 5:30 PM.

For more information regarding the Region Roundup meetings, please contact Lorrin Naasz at lnaasz@sdcattlemen.org . The SDCA encourages those interested to RSVP to the event, however, it is not required. To RSVP visit sdcattlemen.org and click on ‘Events’.

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association