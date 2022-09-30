SDCA Seeks Nominations for Cattleman of the Year and Friend of SDCA Awards

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) seeks nominations for the Cattleman of the Year and the Friend of SDCA awards that will be announced at the 74th Annual Convention and Trade Show held December 12 – 14, 2022, in Pierre, South Dakota.

The Cattleman of the Year award is presented to a man or woman that has demonstrated leadership within the beef industry. The nominee must be a current member of SDCA and should be active in their local affiliate and/or SDCA.

The Friend of SDCA award is presented to an advocate for agriculture, locally or statewide. Nominees must be an agribusiness or media personality that has promoted agriculture, SDCA, and/or their local affiliate.

To nominate an individual that you believe is deserving of either award, please go to sdcattlemen.org, click on the ‘Special Events & Awards’ tab, and then click on ‘Awards’.

For more information regarding the Cattleman of the Year or the Friend of SDCA awards, please contact Lorrin Naasz at lnaasz@sdcattlemen.org .

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association