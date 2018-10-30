SDCA Trade Show Features Top-Notch Vendors

Pierre, SD (October 30, 2018) – Don't miss the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association (SDCA) Trade Show, coming up November 27-29, 2018 at the Huron Event Center.

"Our trade show vendors are committed to our members' success and we're pleased to bring this one-stop shop to cattlemen and women looking for the latest tools of the trade. From tags to trailers and feed to financial services, you'll find industry experts and key company personnel to answer questions and address the needs of your cattle enterprise," said Steve Ollerich, SDCA Vice President.

Ollerich elaborated, "Our trade show exhibitors are integral to our event and you can learn about the latest technologies and tools available to optimize your profitability. Our top-notch vendors are professionals who commit their time and resources to provide this service for our members and convention attendees."

The SDCA Trade Show is also fun. There will be two new events in the trade show this year, providing ample time to meet SDCA's vendors and talk beef. The #KnowYourBeef reception will be presented in partnership with the SD Beef Industry Council in the Trade Show on Tuesday evening, November 27. It will feature great beef appetizers and attendees will have the chance to test their beef knowledge for a chance to win Cabela's gift cards valued at $50.

The Trade Show Poker Run is also new this year and will engage vendors and attendees throughout the convention. Each attendee will receive one score sheet complimentary with their convention registration and additional hands may be purchased for $20 each to benefit hurricane relief efforts. Attendees will take their poker "hands" around the trade show to visit as many booths as possible, drawing a card at each booth to create their best poker hand. The winner must be present at breakfast on Thursday morning to claim their prize – a 60-quart Cabela's cooler.

Check out the vendors and variety at the 70th Annual SDCA Convention and Trade Show November 27-29, 2018 at the Crossroads Hotel and Huron Event Center. Full details, including registration and hotel information, are available on SDCA's website at http://www.sdcattlemen.org or call the office at 605.945.2333.

Attention vendors, there are still a few trade show exhibit spaces still available! Contact Janna Reeves at office@sdcattlemen.org or call the SDCA office to reserve your space today.

–South Dakota Cattlemen's Association