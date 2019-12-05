SDFB elects leadership and names award winners at 102nd Convention

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) held their 102nd Annual Convention in Sioux Falls, Nov. 22-23, 2019. Agricultural policy discussions, election of board leadership and special awards were part of the two-day event.

Scott VanderWal of Volga, was re-elected President of SDFB, which marks the beginning of his 16th year in that role.

Nick Ihnen of Tulare, was elected to the SDFB state board representing District 4, filling the position of Stacy Hadrick of Faulkton.

Cindy Foster of Fulton was re-elected as chair of the Women’s Leadership Team.

SDFB acknowledged Charles Mix County Farm Bureau as the winner of the Tom McNenny Award. McNenny was a SDFB president and the award is given to county Farm Bureaus that show activity and improvement in their county programs.

Madsen Custom Spraying, High Mountain Supper Club and Sioux Valley Energy were recognized as Friend of Ag award winners. This award is given in appreciation of the relationship between ag producers and agri-businesses.

The SDFB Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) committee honored Patty Kjerstad of Wall, as the recipient of the Richard Kjerstad Friend of YF&R Award. Patty is the widow of the late Richard Kjerstad, a former SDFB president.

Charles and Heather Maude of Caputa, were elected as the new chairs of the YF&R committee. Riley and Kailee Schwader of Howard were recognized as retiring chairs of the YF&R committee.

More information on SDFB can be found at http://www.sdfbf.org.

Photos are available upon request by contacting brenda@sdfbf.org or 605-290-8223.

–South Dakota Farm Bureau