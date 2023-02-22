SDFB Members Gather in Pierre for Day at the Capitol



South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) members from across the state recently took part in SDFB Day at the South Dakota Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

County Farm Bureau leaders joined members of the SDFB board of directors and staff for a day full of committee meetings, discussions with Gov. Kristi Noem, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden and other elected officials.

Members also received important updates from South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling and South Dakota State Veterinarian Beth Thompson on issues facing South Dakota farmers and ranchers.

“South Dakota Farm Bureau members had the opportunity to talk personally with their local legislators about policy priorities and see the legislative process at work,” said Krystil Smit, SDFB Executive Director. “Having our members from all over the state at the Capitol for SDFB Day was very impactful.”

SDFB members served lunch to legislators, showcasing the role farmers and ranchers have in feeding our state, country, and world. The SDFB delegation was also formally introduced on the Senate and House floors. SDFB members Sen. Joshua Klumb, Mitchell and Rep. Roger Chase of Huron introduced the delegation to a standing ovation from legislators.

Attending were members from Beadle, Brookings/Kingsbury, Brown, Charles Mix, Clark/Day, Clay/Union, Davison/Hanson, Deuel/Grant, Douglas, Haakon, Hughes/Stanley/Sully, Jerauld/Sanborn/Aurora, Meade/Ziebach, Minnehaha, Pennington/Jackson, Spink/Faulk, Tripp/Mellette and Turner,

To learn more about the policy topics South Dakota Farm Bureau is following during the 2023 Legislative Session visit http://www.sdfbf.org and click on “Policy”.