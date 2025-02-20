SDHSRA calendar deadline, clinics, Callaway benefit, dental seminar

The frost was pretty heavy on the punkins last week! Good heavens but I’m glad we weren’t calving through that! It’s kind of amazing how far south the deep freeze went too. Hopefully this is the last round of such intense cold. It’s hard on everything.

Don’t forget that Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., is having a horse sale on Feb. 25, 2 p.m. Looks like a pretty good lineup of using horses and prospects already.

You SDHSRA contestants better be sure and have your minimum six calendars sold and the stubs turned in by the deadline of Mar. 1! I remember some years ago that a girl who thought she was pretty special didn’t bother to turn any in because of who her Daddy was. It mattered and she didn’t rodeo. Anyway, stubs have to be postmarked or digital sales submitted by that date. Also, any unsold calendars need to be returned to your contact in order to rodeo. If you have questions, contact Donna at 605-454-2234.

There will be a Jordan Ann (Thurston) Miller Goat Tying Clinic at Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D., on Mar. 2. It’s an advanced clinic and will cost $175. A deposit is re quired. To sign up, call Jordan Ann at 307-340-0029.

The 88th North Dakota Winter Show will be Mar. 5-9 at Valley City, N.D. There will be PRCA rodeo, ranch rodeo, calcutta, horse and pony pulls and a whole bunch of other fun events. For a full lineup, check it out at http://www.NorthDakotaWinterShow.com .

Mar. 8 is the BFHS Rodeo Team Banquet and Fundraiser. It will be at the Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D., and the doors will be open at 4:30, steak dinner at 5 p.m., plus live and silent auctions. You can get a $25 ticket to get your steak reserved from any rodeo team member.

J Bar C Barrel and Pole Jackpots will be kicking off at the heated Weiser Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. There will be multiple divisions and age groups, pre-enter the Friday before on Saddlebook, cash only. Dates are Mar. 8, 22; Apr. 5, 19; May 17, 31. For more info, contact Carla Weiser at 307-331-2453.

The Kyle Callaway Benefit Team Roping and auction will be Mar. 8, at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. Enter at 9 a.m., sled roping starts at 9:30, 12.5 won’t start before 10:30. Kyle has another round of cancer treatments that aren’t covered by insurance, so the family needs help with medical and living expenses as he moves forward. Besides the roping, there will be a silent auction at the roping and an online auction. To donate to either auction, contact Garrett at 307-267-5083 or email at info@88performancehorses.com . You can also call Lisa at 307-391-0555.

It’s time to get signed up for the 15th Annual Abrahamson Rodeo Co. Bull Riding, Bull Fighting and Clown School, which will be Mar. 21-23 at Stanley, N.D. For more information or to get signed up, call or text Kyle at 701-240-9790.

An Equine Dental Seminar with Richard Gabbard and Dr. McKenna Marshall will be Mar. 23, 2-4 p.m., at Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. All proceeds will go to the Platte Valley County Fair events. Admissions is $7/adults, $5/kids, $15/families. There will be a Q and A session, demonstrations on horses of multiple ages, advice and recommendations. RSVP to Stevie Marquez at 307-331-5706.

These are a ways off yet, but the way time flies will be here soon. Tom Reeves is holding his Eagle Butte, S.D. Introduction to Saddle Broncs schools again. The dates are Apr. 19, May 6, June 3, July 8 and Aug. 12 at this point. More may be added. Also, Tom is lining up some private lesson bareback schools with Mark Garrett this summer. I’ll try to keep you updated on those too. For more info, call Tom at 605-218-1954.

I haven’t nagged and badgered you about gelding those stud colts lately, and I apologize for that, hehe. So, here it is. This is a good time to get those stud colts made into geldings. They won’t get bigger if they are left studs longer, unless you like a thicker neck and inflated ego, so gelding them while they are growing will let them grow up not out. Also, if you are still running them with your fillies or mares and with the early maturity of some colts, that could yield you a surprise next winter. So, it’s best to just geld them now before such a thing happens. I promise you that if you were concerned about flies on the northern plains, that concern has been put to rest by the cold weather. If you’re on the fence about leaving him a stud, he probably needs to be a gelding. I see lots of studs advertised that would have been nicer geldings.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for our nation’s healing, our President and his cabinet, first responders and border patrol. May God Bless America!