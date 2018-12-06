SDQHA Annual Meeting Jan. 11-12

Friday, January 11, 2019 at Casey Tibbs Center, Fort Pierre, SD

Sponsored FREE SDQHA Social – 7 p.m. CST

Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Ramkota Hotel, Pierre, SD

• SDQHA Board of Directors Meeting: – 7:30 a.m. CST

• SDQHYA Meeting – 11:30

• General Membership Meeting – 2 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

• SDQHA Banquet – 5 PM CST – doors open at 4:30

Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Ramkota Hotel, Pierre, SD

• Cowboy Church & Fellowship – 9 a.m. CST

Tentative SDQHA General Meeting Agenda (see website for updates):

• Bylaw amendments

• Board member elections

• 2018 sportsmanship award vote

• 2019 budget & 2018 actual financials review

• 2019 show schedule

• Guest Speaker: AQHA Incoming President Stan Weaver

Dear SDQHA Members and American Quarter Horse Enthusiasts,

The 2019 SDQHA Banquet will be the group's second year for celebrating legacies in the American Quarter Horse Industry of South Dakota. The American Quarter Horse has been an integral part of South Dakota, whether it is in ranching, showing, racing, rodeoing, or recreational riding. In addition to recognizing AQHA Fifty Year Cumulative Breeders, AQHA Legacy Breeders, AQHA Hall of Fame inductees, SDQHA Producer of the Year, SDQHA Year End Award Winners, the SDQHA Sportsmanship Winner, the South Dakota AQHA Most Valuable Professional Horseman, and the SDQHYA End of Year Award Winners, in 2019 SDQHA will begin an annual tradition of recognizing those who have made legacy contributions to the American Quarter Horse in South Dakota in the categories of ranching, racing, rodeoing, showing, training, promotion, and influential horse. The 2018 PRCA Hall of Fame Horse, French Flash Hawk—Bozo, from South Dakota will also be recognized. AQHA First Vice President, Stan Weaver and his wife Nancy will be joining us in this celebration.

Please mark your calendars and make plans to attend the SDQHA Banquet on Saturday, January 12, 2019 in Pierre. Also plan on joining us on Friday, January 11, 2019 at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Ft. Pierre for a free pre-banquet social. This will be a time to reminisce and enjoy the fellowship of other American Quarter Horse enthusiasts. Please plan to attend this relaxed pre-banquet event where the SDQHA Legacy Award winners, Producer of the Year, AQHA Fifty-Year Cumulative Breeders, AQHA Legacy Breeders, and AQHA Hall of Fame Inductees will be featured. Also plan to spend a little time exploring the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center.

SDQHA members and those interested in becoming members, please join us at 2 p.m. for the SDQHA annual meeting. AQHA First Vice-President, Stan Weaver, will address the membership. At the meeting we will be voting on the proposed changes to the SDQHA by-laws, electing directors, voting on the 2018 sportsmanship winner, and reaffirming our South Dakota AQHA National directors.

I so look forward to personally visiting with you at the January 12, 2019 SDQHA Banquet as we celebrate the American Quarter horse and individuals that have made such a significant contribution to South Dakota's equine industry and the American Quarter Horse. Banquet tickets may be purchased through sdqha.com or by contacting SDQHA secretary Victoria Cuka at 605.481.0246. Make your room reservations early by calling the Ramkota of Pierre at 605-224-6877. A block of rooms is being held until Dec. 5, 2018. Also, a reminder to please bring items for the auction at the SDQHA banquet. In 2019 there will be a live and silent auction. The banquet and auction are SDQHA's primary fundraisers. Please let Victoria know what you will be bringing for the auction.

AQHA and SDQHA Proud!

Banquet Agenda:

Doors open at 4:30

4:30 – Social Hour

5:00 – Dinner Served

5:30 – Award Ceremony Begins

5:30 – National Anthem

5:40 – SDQHA/SDQHYA Awards

6:25 – Cumulative 50 Year Breeder – Jim Taylor – Huron, SD

6:35 – Producer of the Year – Bob & Karen Meyer

6:45 – 5x PRCA horse of the year – Holman's horse French Flash Hawk, Bozo inducted into PRCA Hall of Fame

7:00 – Celebrating Legacies Category Awards

• Trainer – Darrel & Marlene Griffith

• Rodeo – John & Cindy Baltizore

• Show – Kerry & Lew Papendick

• Racing -Bob & Shilo Johnson

• Promoter/Misc – Lynn & Connie Weishaar

• Ranch – Art & Mary Cowan

• Influential Horse – As Good as it gets – Neil Sebring

7:45 – MVP

8:00 – Sportsmanship

8:15 – Silent Auction Close

8:20 – Live Auction

9:00 – Raffle Winners Announced

Served meal and paid bar – bar will continue to be open after the banquet for social time

–South Dakota Quarter Horse Association