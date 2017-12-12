South Dakota Quarter Horse Association: Legacy and 50 Year Breeders

Legacy Breeders

Lowell Thomas Barrett

Dean Hereford Farms

Jerry G and/or M Sue Golliher

Harry Kenzy

Ronald H Krogman

Lee Lopez

South Dakota State University

Don and Kathleen Strain

James L Sutton

Raymond Sutton

Triple U Enterprises

R C or J I Waldner

Gene Hunt

Fifty Year Breeders

Broken Heart Ranch

Dr. R M or Linda L Christensen

Glen W Hollenbeck

John G Johnson

John Knippling

Gilbert and/or Zelda Lutter

Arthur and/or Frankie Reeves

Dean Reeves

2017 SDQHA Annual Banquet

Please consider joining us for fun and celebration with our SDQHA Social on 1/5/2018 and Banquet honoring 3 SD AQHA Hall of Fame winners, SD Legacy breeders, SD 50 year breeders, and 2018 SDQHA and SDQHYA awards.

2017 SDQHA annual meeting and awards banquet in Pierre, SD at the Ramkota.

