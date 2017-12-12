South Dakota Quarter Horse Association: Legacy and 50 Year Breeders
December 12, 2017
Legacy Breeders
- Lowell Thomas Barrett
- Dean Hereford Farms
- Jerry G and/or M Sue Golliher
- Harry Kenzy
- Ronald H Krogman
- Lee Lopez
- South Dakota State University
- Don and Kathleen Strain
- James L Sutton
- Raymond Sutton
- Triple U Enterprises
- R C or J I Waldner
- Gene Hunt
Fifty Year Breeders
- Broken Heart Ranch
- Dr. R M or Linda L Christensen
- Glen W Hollenbeck
- John G Johnson
- John Knippling
- Gilbert and/or Zelda Lutter
- Arthur and/or Frankie Reeves
- Dean Reeves
2017 SDQHA Annual Banquet
Please consider joining us for fun and celebration with our SDQHA Social on 1/5/2018 and Banquet honoring 3 SD AQHA Hall of Fame winners, SD Legacy breeders, SD 50 year breeders, and 2018 SDQHA and SDQHYA awards.
The South Dakota Quarter Horses Association is hosting our annual banquet recognizing South Dakota's 3 AQHA Hall of Fame winners, South Dakota legacy and 50 year breeders, and annual show awards. This is a momentous occasion celebrating the diversity of the great American Quarter Horse. We are throwing a huge event starting Friday, January 5, 2018 with a social with Red Steagall and a following banquet Saturday, January 6, 2018 with Red Steagall performance closing out our celebration.
2017 SDQHA annual meeting and awards banquet in Pierre, SD at the Ramkota.