SDQHA Show Trainer Honoree, Jim Bahr: Horse Sense

“Great horses make great horsemen, not the other way around.” --Jim Bahr, SDQHA Show Trainer of the Year

Spending your life with horses doesn’t come without some bruises and stepped on toes. But the upside to that is crossing paths with people that develop into friends and the ability to share life lessons learned to make their path to the show ring or wherever life takes them a bit smoother.

Jim Bahr of Brandon, South Dakota, has spent the last 45 years in the presence of horses and their owners. Riding for pleasure, competing, judging and training – if it can be done with horses, Bahr has done it. To be a good trainer not only do you need to dive deep into the minds of horses, but you also have to be part psychologist to uncover the potential in people and discover what is holding them back.

Bahr firmly believes the outside of a horse is good for the inside of a man or a woman.

He’ll be the first to tell someone to pursue your dreams. However, he will quickly follow that with “sticking to your dream takes commitment, an occasional dose of humility, hard work, and appreciation for each triumph, as well as every struggle.”

You see, Bahr knows we learn more from our struggles than we ever will from our success.

Raised on a dairy farm in Granada, Minnesota, Bahr grew up understanding and appreciating hard work. His love of horses was fueled by his relationship with his grandfather. At every opportunity, Bahr would ride his bike the four miles to his grandfather’s farm where he could trade working dairy cows for helping his grandfather with horses.

“My grandad had driving horses and would take them all over showing in local fairs and parades,” Bahr said. It really didn’t matter if his grandfather was working with light saddle horses or teams of workhorses; Bahr couldn’t get enough. Soon, the bike was traded in on a pony, the pony traded in for a horse. Like many rural kids, 4H provided an avenue to explore his interests and it was here Bahr met the gal who would become his wife.

Focusing on horses and showing, Bahr participated in his local Fairmount Saddle Club for ten years. His first wins and losses were at county fairs and local horse shows. Daily responsibilities and hard work that come with caring for horses didn’t dampen his enthusiasm. The wins and losses combined to fuel his passion to continually grow his knowledge and skill. He soon began training horses after school.

Once Bahr graduated high school, he had a decision to make – stay on the farm milking cows or throw caution to the wind and get serious about training horses. Thoughts of getting out of the dairy barn and spending days horseback were enticing – it wasn’t a hard choice.

Etching out a living training horses did put a different spin on things, but Bahr’s wife Nancy has been beside him through thick and thin.

“Just starting out in the business, you take work as it comes, do your best and put lots of miles on your pickup,” Bahr noted.

"There are talented horses and average horses," Jim Bahr noted. "Training is about coming together and each of you giving all you have."

Bahr has worked with countless horses and owners throughout his career. He has competed in everything from western pleasure shows to gaming and performance events. He has competed in local fairs, all the way to the Palomino Horse Breeders Association World Show and everything in between. He has started race horses to trail horses in every breed imaginable, even training a Tennessee Walker for Jane Fonda.

For Bahr, there have been many horses that stand out in his mind: Indian Hand Maiden – the horse that provided his first taste of English riding. Asked to ride without irons and blindfolded by his trainer, he was scared, but he came away with a better understanding of leg – bit – horse connection and the importance of feeling and trusting your horse to become one as you ride. His palomino Moncha, who won reserve champion at the palomino world show stands out in his mind, as does his current young stud Bars, an Only in the Moonlite son, who will hit the show ring next year.

Making a name for himself through his personal horses and those he trained for others, Bahr was honored to be named the 2023 South Dakota Quarter Horse Legacy Show Trainer of the Year. The accolades, trophies and ribbons are a visual representation of his hard work and dedication to his craft, but as he has matured, there are more meaningful accomplishments.

“I find the most joy in watching my students, the horses I have touched, my daughter Jamielee and grandson Kingston Solomon excel and enjoy their relationship with horses,” Bahr explained. “I have accomplished my goals in this industry, now I enjoy helping others accomplish theirs.”

Seeing his grandson develop into a good horseman and follow in his footsteps is especially meaningful for Bahr. Living in Texas, eight-year-old Kingston spends summers with Bahr, riding his ponies and horses in and out of the show ring, enjoying every second.

Passing on pearls of wisdom that have taken a lifetime to learn, Bahr believes the lessons we learn by working with horses and animals in general serve us well regardless of our path in life. Some of his wise words include:

Mutual respect is the foundation of all relationships. It is a two-sided coin – it needs to be earned and given from you and your horse

It takes time, a ton of work and being honest with yourself to truly know yourself and your horse

Obedience and respect are different

Connections are vital – between a person and a horse and between individuals

When things are not going well – Stop, relax, take a break, and approach the problem differently, don’t try to force it.

Ask, Accept and Reward the Try

Figure out your (and your horse’s) weaknesses and strengths, then work to improve those weaknesses

Every action comes through the mind – you must work with the mind to change or teach behaviors – this is true of people and animals

Listen to your horse – let them tell you what they want

Every horse is different – with different likes, dislikes and abilities

Horses are incredibly intelligent and sensitive – most people don’t give them enough credit

There’s no guarantee your horse will get ‘it’ – no matter how many times you try or how many trainers you go to

You and the horse need to enjoy yourself

Don’t make it about you – Ego has no place in relationships

You will never know it all

Take pride and joy in the journey – enjoy the small wins that no one else will ever see

Understanding that a horse that is trying and giving his best is a win regardless of the ribbon color or if you come away empty handed

Training needs to be authentic – horses know the difference. One method will not fit every horse or rider. Any method that builds trust and respect and works for you and your horse is the right one.

Learn from everyone, try different techniques and make your own way

Horses have a way of making us look incredibly smart or really stupid, sometimes it just depends on the day

Bahr’s wise words are echoed by many in the training world regardless of whether they train business leaders, athletes, or animals.

To advance in any career you need the right talent and tools for the job. “If you have a specific goal in mind, working with a horse that is naturally talented in that area will help you achieve your goal,” Bahr said.

Pursuing your passion doesn’t guarantee success. It simply makes the road and hours dedicated to your craft more enjoyable, Bahr said. “We will all end up in the dirt a time or two, or maybe a 1000 times. Dust yourself off and get back on.” This is true of working with horses and living life.

Teaching his grandson, and his students, foundational truths and pointing out that a good ride and the connection with each horse is worth more than a win, Bahr is embracing the next chapter in his illustrious training career – excited to spend a bit more time on the rail and willing to impart some of his hard-earned pearls of wisdom to those ready to watch and listen.

