Packers and Stockyards rule comment period ends Sept. 11

The Agriculture Department’s Agricultural Marketing Service on Monday extended the deadline for comments on Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets proposed rule, for an additional 15 days, from August 27 to September 11.

The original comment period had been 60 days.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Senior Director of Government Affairs Tanner Beymer expressed disappointment.

“Cattle markets are immensely complicated and USDA is planning to make sweeping changes to those markets with only 75 days of public input,” Beymer said in a news release.

“While today’s extension is welcome, it is not nearly enough time to properly solicit public comment and review a rule that will have such an overarching impact on the cattle industry. The proposed rule is already a direct attack on producer profitability and now USDA is running down the clock to prevent meaningful input from cattle producers.”

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association appreciates and commends USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) for their proposal to amend regulations under the 1921 Packers and Stockyards Act. Introduced as the Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Market Rules, the proposal instills new clarity for the unfair practices that the Packers and Stockyard Act prohibits. The proposed rules would define unfair practices as conduct which harms market participants as well as conduct that harms participant’s markets.

After the 1981 termination of the Packers Consent Decree of 1920, livestock producers have witnessed many instances of market manipulation which the courts have declined to defend claiming no competitive damages to the entire livestock industry. However, within the new proposed rules, USDA establishes precedence that a practice is unfair if the practice causes or is likely to cause substantial injury to one or more market participants and / or causes injury of which the participant cannot reasonably avoid and of which the regulated entity that has engaged in the act cannot justify by establishing countervailing benefits to the market participant or participants.

The Packer and Stockyards Act of1921 initially established the definition of harmful and unfair practices which prevailed between the beef industry participants and the cattle industry producers. However, modern-day courts have misinterpreted the meaning of individual harm.

AMS invites comments on this proposed rule and SDSGA encourages all cattle producers to voice their comments for the future of the livestock industry. Comments submitted on or before Sept.11, 2024 will be considered and may be submitted through the Federal e-rulemaking portal at https://www.regulations.gov Docket ( AMS-FTPP-21-0046}

