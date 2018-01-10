SDSU 2018 Pork Classic Basketball Game is Jan. 27

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University will host the 2018 Pork Classic double header basketball games Jan. 27, 2018 on campus in Frost Arena.

Established in 1972, the Pork Classic provides scholarships for SDSU Animal Science students interested in pursuing careers in pork production. Funds are raised through a barbecue meal and pork bundle auction.

"I cannot think of a more entertaining way to support the future of this industry," said Bob Thaler, Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist.

The Lady Jacks will play Fort Wayne at 2 p.m. The men will play Fort Wayne starting at 4:15 p.m.

The hot-off-the-grill pork loin BBQ meal will begin at 1 p.m. Serving will end at approximately 3 p.m. Meal tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the game. The meal includes a pork loin sandwich, potato chips, apple sauce and SDSU ice cream.

Supporters of the swine industry and SDSU Department of Animal Science prepare and serve the meal. Smithfield Foods donates the pork loin for the BBQ as well as 20 pork bundles which will be auctioned off during the half-time events of the men's game.

A live hog will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to scholarships for South Dakota State University Athletics.

"This is a great opportunity for everyone to come together and support our young people and industry," said Ryan Samuel, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist.

In 2017 the Pork Classic raised approximately $10,000 to help students prepare for their future in a growing swine industry.

Ticket information

Tickets are required to attend the basketball games.

The Jackrabbit Ticket Office, located on the first floor of the Stanley J. Marshall HPER Center, is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets go on sale one hour before game time at the Frost Arena ticket booth.

Contact the Jackrabbit Ticket Office by phone 605-688-5422 or sdsu.tickets@sdstate.edu. Tickets can be purchased online at: http://www.jackrabbittickets.com.

For more information, contact Samuel at 605-688-5431 or ryan.samuel@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension