SDSU 26th Annual Bull Sale Set for April 6, 2018

The South Dakota State University 26th Annual Angus and Sim Angus Bull Sale is set for Friday, April 6, 2018. The sale will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the new SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility. Lunch will be provided before the sale.

Students enrolled in a spring Beef Seedstock Merchandising course, instructed by Dr. Cody Wright, oversee the sale and obtain hands-on learning opportunities while learning about livestock merchandising and marketing. Students in the class are in charge of advertising, creating and editing video footage, putting the catalog together, and providing customer service.

"This class is made up of talented individuals with a passion for the beef industry," Wright says.

Around 30 bulls will be sold. The bulls were chosen by the class based on satisfactory semen quality and scrotal circumference.

The sale is a limited auction. On sale day, bulls will be on display beginning at 10 a.m. Prospective buyers complete a bidder card and list the bulls they would like to bid on. The auction is held in the classroom at the SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility.

The sale begins with the bulls that have the greatest number of bidders interested. For bulls with more than one interested bidder, a limited auction is held. Bids begin with the minimum bid and increase incrementally. Once a bidder declines a bid, they are out of the limited auction. The auction continues until only one bidder remains.

In the event only one bidder is interested in a given bull, they will have the opportunity to claim the bull for the minimum bid. Bulls not sold during the limited auction will be for sale at the minimum bid on a first come, first served basis after the sale.

SDSU offers free delivery of bulls within 200 miles of Brookings. If buyers pick up their bulls, they will receive a $100 discount per head.

Buyers purchasing two or more bulls, paid by the same check and transferred to the same name, receive a 10 percent discount from their purchase price.

If a bull is not able to breed females because of a physical ailment, customers are provided with a spare bull and possibly given sale credit toward the purchase of a bull at the next sale.

"We really strive to take good care of our customers because we truly appreciate them," Wright says.

The SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility is located at 2901 Western Ave, Brookings, SD.

For more information or to request a sale book contact Kevin VanderWal (605- 693-2253; kevin.vanderwal@sdstate.edu) or Dr. Cody Wright (605- 688-5448 or cody.wright@sdstate.edu).

–SDSU