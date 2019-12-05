SDSU Beef Day to be Held Jan. 16

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University and SDSU Extension are hosting the first annual SDSU Beef Day on Jan. 16, starting at 10 a.m. in the Club 71 meeting room of the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

“Our researchers, extension staff and graduate students are excited to share with this audience the work that is being done to help solve problems the producers in our state are facing,” says Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate.

Research and extension programs in the areas of reproduction, cow/calf, feedlot, meat science and human nutrition will be highlighted.

Agenda:

8:00 – 10:00 a.m. CST – Poster session social and registration

10:00 – Welcome

10:15 – Research and program updates

12:00 – Lunch and keynote speaker (TBD)

1:30 – Research and program updates

3:00 – Closing and tours of SDSU beef research facilities

Register at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2020-sdsu-beef-day. Early registration is $30 before Dec. 20, and $45 after that. Student registration is $10 with lunch or they may attend at no cost without lunch. Participants also have the option of signing up for beef research facility tours. Contact Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist & Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator, for more information at 605.688.6623 or Heidi.carroll@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension