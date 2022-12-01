SDSU Celebrates Professional Programin Veterinary Medicine Studentswith Blue Coat Ceremony

Students in the second cohort of the Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine include: top row – Amy Scharf, Boone Schmitz, McKenna Kimmerle, row 4 – Morgan Simon, Lucas Lazorik, Katie Evans, Benjamin Dentlinger, row 3 – Grace Phinney, Joshua Bartels, Holly Keppers, Alexis Freese, row 2 – Brianna Hotzler, Jadyn Vetos, Traelene Fallis, Emily Cap, front row – Shailey Marczak, Wendy Blickensderfer, Lauren Kassilke, Madison Thieman, Jennifer Johnson. SDSU | Courtesy photo

Brookings, S.D. – The second class of South Dakota State University Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine students was honored at a Blue Coat Ceremony on October 22, 2022, where each student was presented with a personalized blue Carhartt® work coat.

The blue coats are SDSU’s way of honoring students’ entrance into the veterinary medicine profession. Each coat is sponsored by a veterinarian from South Dakota or the surrounding region.

“This is a work coat that symbolizes the hard work you are doing both in veterinary school, but also in your career as a veterinarian,” said Russ Daly, SDSU professor, SDSU Extension Veterinarian and State Public Health Veterinarian. “It is a coat to keep you warm and remind you that there are people here to support you. The coats are from veterinarians who chose to purchase them just for you – this symbolizes a community of veterinarians who are behind you, and we hope you will wear these coats with pride for years to come.”

Erin Burton, Senior Associate Dean of Academic and Student Affairs for the University of Minnesota (UMN) College of Veterinary Medicine also conveyed positive messages to the students on behalf of the UMN. The UMN College of Veterinary Medicine and SDSU partner together to offer the collaborative program, admitting 20 students per class to complete their first two years of veterinary school at SDSU in Brookings before finishing their last two years on the UMN campus in St. Paul.

“The blue Carhartt® coat is a symbol of the hard work and dedication that veterinary students exhibit while going through veterinary school and upon graduation as a veterinarian,” said Jessie Juarez, director of the SDSU Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine. “I am proud that each coat was sponsored by veterinarians from South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota who provided words of encouragement to our PPVM students during the ceremony.”

Veterinary students celebrated and presented with a blue coat at the ceremony include:

Joshua Bartels of Glenwood, Minnesota – sponsored by Dr. Dean Christianson of Ashley Veterinary Clinic in Ashley, North Dakota

Wendy Blickensderfer of Rapid City, South Dakota – sponsored by Dr. George Twitero of Black Hills Animal Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota

Emily Cap of Tabor, South Dakota – sponsored by Sioux Nation Veterinary Clinic in Freeman, South Dakota

Benjamin Dentlinger of New Virginia, Iowa – sponsored by Dr. Grant Weaver of Aurora Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Northfield, Minnesota

Katie Evans of Parker, Colorado – sponsored by Dr. Cindy Franklin of Animal Health Clinic in Yankton, South Dakota

Traelene Fallis of Fort Thompson, South Dakota – sponsored by Dr. Corale Dorn of Dells Veterinary Services in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, and Western Veterinary Services in Kadoka and Philip, South Dakota

Alexis Freese of Fulda, Minnesota – sponsored by Pipestone Veterinary Services in Pipestone, Minnesota

Briana Hotzler of Hosmer, South Dakota – sponsored by Northern Plains Animal Health in Aberdeen, South Dakota

Jennifer Johnson of Gravity, Iowa – sponsored by Dr. Nate Illiff of Sisseton Veterinary Service in Sisseton, South Dakota

Lauren Kassilke of Auburn, Alabama – sponsored by Dr. Jane Christopher-Hennings of Arlington, South Dakota

Holly Keppers of Holdingford, Minnesota – sponsored by Dr. Jennifer Fischer of Valley City Veterinary Hospital in Valley City, North Dakota

McKenna Kimmerle of Becker, Minnesota – sponsored by Dr. Adam Benson of Big Sioux Veterinary Care, PLLC in Brookings, South Dakota

Lucas Lazorik of Mellen, Wisconsin – sponsored by Dr. Adam Benson of Big Sioux Veterinary Care, PLLC in Brookings, South Dakota

Shailey Marczak of Cottonwood, Minnesota – sponsored by Clear Lake Veterinary Clinic, PC in Clear Lake, South Dakota

Grace Phinney of Mitchell, South Dakota – sponsored by Dr. Jennifer Stevens of Horizon Pet Care in Brandon, South Dakota

Amy Scharf of Arvado, Colorado – sponsored by Dr. Jessi Warrington of Webster Veterinary Clinic in Webster, South Dakota

Boone Schmitz of Mineral Point, Wisconsin – sponsored by Dr. David Zeman of Brookings, South Dakota

Morgan Simon of Carver, Minnesota – sponsored by Dr. Kay Miller of Fulton, South Dakota

Madison Thieman of Winner, South Dakota – sponsored by Animal Clinic, Ltd. in Winner, South Dakota

Jadyn Vetos of Nampa, Idaho – sponsored by Dr. William Howard of Howard Veterinary Clinic in Watertown, South Dakota

“The Blue Coat Ceremony was a tremendous success this year – we are building a proud tradition at SDSU that celebrates our students’ entrance into the Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine,” said Juarez.

Each student was presented with a coat at the ceremony that was sponsored by a veterinarian from South Dakota or the surrounding region. SDSU | Courtesy photo

The Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine allows students to gain hands-on practical experience working with food and companion animals during their time at SDSU, while preparing to serve in critical roles across the spectrum of animal health, environmental health and public health.

The new program is made possible through a formal cooperative agreement, in which SDSU students admitted into the professional program complete the first two years of their veterinary medical education at South Dakota State University and then transfer to the University of Minnesota’s College of Veterinary Medicine (UMN CVM) for the final two years of study. The collaborative program will meet all accreditation requirements of the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education for the UMN CVM accredited program. Once students complete the required pre-veterinary curriculum, they can apply to the Professional Program.

While at SDSU, students will have a rigorous, yet enriched learning experience because class sizes are intended to be small (about 20 students). The small class size was designed to provide the opportunity for students to have supportive learning communities and more hands-on practical experience working with food and companion animals, as well as making it possible to work closely in a world-class diagnostic facility with dedicated faculty and scientific researchers.

–SDSU Extension