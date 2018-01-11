SDSU College of Agriculture & Biological Sciences at BHSS®

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The SDSU College of Agriculture & Biological Sciences will host a booth at the Black Hills Stock Show that will take place January 26 through February 4 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. The Black Hills Stock Show is a premiere western festival that attracts over 300,000 people annually and features 120 different livestock, horse and rodeo events.

The Black Hills Stock Show draws people of all different backgrounds, ages and interests, making it an ideal venue to showcase both the SDSU College of Agriculture & Biological Sciences and SDSU Extension. According to Kristi Cammack, Director of South Dakota State University's West River Ag Center located in Rapid City, "It's not only a great opportunity to visit with our friends in agriculture, but because the Stock Show is held in Rapid City and draws such a diverse crowd, it's also an opportunity for us to reach those not familiar with agriculture. There are also youth events throughout the week, making the Stock Show a great setting for recruiting students into all the amazing programs offered by the College of Agriculture and Biological Sciences."

The College of Agriculture and Biological Sciences is updating its booth space with new hands-on activities, including an Augmented Reality Sandbox. Booth visitors can experiment with the topographical sandbox while visiting with SDSU personnel. According to Cammack, "We hope that these hands-on displays will encourage folks to stop at the booth and visit with SDSU personnel about what SDSU has to offer them – from Extension expertise to new programs on campus."

The SDSU College of Agriculture and Biological Sciences' booth is located on the upper floor of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center next to the Club Room. The College, along with the SDSU Alumni Association and the West River Jacks, will also co-host the annual Alumni Reception on Saturday, February 3rd from 3:00 – 5:00 at the Club Room.

–Black Hills Stock Show