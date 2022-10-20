SDSU Department of Animal Science Welcomes New Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Beef Reproductive Physiology Specialist

Brookings, S.D. – Jessica Drum recently joined the Department of Animal Science at South Dakota State University as an assistant professor and SDSU Extension Beef Reproductive Physiology Specialist. Drum will focus on reproduction research within the beef cattle industry and share her knowledge through SDSU Extension programs and teaching.

“We’re very excited to have Jessica Drum join the animal science faculty,” said Bob Thaler, interim head of the Department of Animal Science, associate professor, and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist. “She is well trained in beef cattle reproductive physiology, and we believe that she will be able to improve the reproductive efficiency in our cattle herds. This will help better operations for farmers and ranchers across South Dakota.”

Growing up around dairy cattle at her grandmother’s farm in Brazil influenced Drum to attend veterinary school, where she learned the importance of reproductive efficiency for cattle operations.

Drum received her degree in veterinary medicine from Santa Catarina State University in Lages, Brazil, in 2012. In 2015, she received her master’s degree in animal science from the University of Sao Paulo in Piracicaba, Brazil, after completing her residency in ruminant reproduction. Completing her education, Drum received her doctorate degree in 2019 from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil.

Coming to SDSU from the University of Missouri where she worked as a postdoctoral fellow, Drum is eager for the opportunities that a land grant university like SDSU presents for teaching and research in beef reproduction.

“As a faculty member at SDSU, I look forward to contributing to the beef production system in a practical way, helping farmers to increase the profitability and sustainability of animal production,” said Drum. “Following the examples of my past mentors and colleagues, I plan to mentor students to become successful in whatever path they decide to follow, whether it be in academia or industry. I hope to continue that legacy to the next generation of professors, farmers and technicians.”

For more information, contact Drum at jessica.drum@sdstate.edu or 605-688- 5460.

–SDSU Extension