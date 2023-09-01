SDSU Diversified Grazing Field Day Sept. 6, Basel Ranch, Union Center

SDSU Extension will host a Diversified Grazing Field Day on Sept. 6, 2023, at the Basel Ranch (16079 Minnehaha Pl, Union Center, SD 57787) beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The Basel family emphasizes rangeland management and wildlife conservation through their sheep and cattle operation. The day’s discussions will cover the importance of holistic management and diversity on South Dakota rangelands.

Registration

The event is free and lunch will be provided. Please register in advance using the form below. For more information, contact Jaelyn Whaley , SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist.

–SDSU Extension