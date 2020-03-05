SDSU Equestrian: Jacks Topped By No. 8 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – South Dakota State equestrian rode in its final meet of the regular season, falling to No. 8 Texas A&M, 13-5 Saturday afternoon.

Jessica Martinez won her 20th career point in Fences with a ride of 86 to give the Jacks their lone point of the event. Hayley Kastrup also broke 80 with a score of 84 while Claire Garduno and Rachel Darby each scored 79 and Samantha Hunsecker scored a 78.

SDSU added another point in Horsemanship with a 74.5-point showing from Jordan Gates as the Jacks saw themselves down 8-2 through the first two events. Kodi O’Boyle (73.5), Jadyn Taylor (72), Emily Boeke (71.5) and Rylee Streit (71.5) also rode in Horsemanship.

Jessica Boesch scored a 73 in her point-scoring ride for the Jackrabbits while Martinez pushed a tie with her ride of 88. Rachel Darby scored a career-best 86 in the event and Kastrup (81) tied a career-best. Garduno scored a 78 in her showing.

The Jacks added a pair of points in Reining behind 69.5-point rides from each Cassidy Gardiner and Cassandra Townsend. Natalie Gydesen tied with a score of 71 while Isabelle Riggs (71.5) and Rylee Streit (72) also rode in the event.

Notes

Jessica Martinez pulled into a three-way tie for first all-time in career meets competed in Fences at SDSU with 42 with Jordan Goodall (2011-15) and Santana Wright (2010-14).

Martinez also earned her 20th win in Fences, one shy of the SDSU career record.

Martinez has competed in 37 career meets on the Flat, good for third all-time.

Jordan Gates sits second all-time with 18 career wins in Horsemanship, two short of the school record.

Gates has also competed in 35 career meets in Horsemanship to rank fourth all-time.

Up Next

The Jackrabbits will move on to postseason competition with the ECAC championship March 26-28 and the NCEA National Championship April 15-18.

–SDSU Equestrian