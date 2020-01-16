SDSU Equestrian Team Tops Minnesota-Crookston

South Dakota State equestrian topped the University of Minnesota-Crookston 16-2 in a scrimmage meet Saturday.

The victory pushes the Jackrabbits to 14-1 all-time against UMC since 2008 with SDSU winning each of the last 13 matchups.

SDSU won Fences behind an 81-point ride from freshman Samantha Hunsecker, earning her MOP. Also earning points were Jessica Martinez with a ride of 72 and Claire Garduno with a ride of 79 to put the team up 3-1 early.

The Western team followed up the strong showing in Fences with a 5-0 sweep in Horsemanship to extend the Jackrabbit lead to 8-1. Rylee Streit earned MOP with her ride of 74 while Kodi O’Boyle (73.5), Jordan Gates (72), Emily Boeke (70.5) and Jadyn Taylor (70.5) also scored points.

Garduno earned MOP for her ride of 84 on the Flat as the Jacks took the event 3-1 to extend the lead to 11-2. Also scoring points were Hayley Kastrup (80) and Rachel Head (78). Martinez scored a team-high 87 but ended up in a tie with her UMC opponent.

The Jacks finished the meet with a 5-0 sweep in Reining. Natalie Gydesen earned MOP with her ride of 71.5. Also earning points were Morgan Allen (69.5), Streit (70.5), Isabelle Riggs (68.5) and Cassandra Townsend (68.5).

Up Next

The Jacks will next ride January 31 at South Carolina in Blythewood, S.C. with a neutral site meet the following day against Sweet Briar College.

–SDSU