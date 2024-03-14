SDSU Equestrian team: WERKHOVEN EARNS WEEKLY FENCES HONOR

DANBURY, Conn. — South Dakota State’s Julia Werkhoven has been named as the ECAC Equestrian Rider of the Week in the fences category after a successful weekend against a pair of Southeastern Conference opponents.



A senior from Tempe, Arizona, Werkhoven posted a 2-0 record in head-to-head competition at South Carolina and Georgia. In her March 1 matchup against USC’s Natalie Jaynes, Werkhoven recorded an 84-81 victory. The next day against Georgia’s Catalina Peralta she scored an 85-84 victory to improve to 6-4 in head-to-head fences competition this season.



Werkhoven also leads the Jackrabbits in flat with a 7-3 record after splitting her matchups last weekend. She was previously honored as the ECAC Equestrian Rider of the Week for flat on Oct. 9.



South Dakota State is scheduled to compete in the ECAC Equestrian Championships March 25-27 in Rancho Murieta, California.

–South Dakota State University