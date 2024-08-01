SDSU Extension 4-H awards 2024 scholarships

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to announce the winners of its 2024 4-H state-level scholarships.

Fourteen youth from across the state were selected to receive these awards. Youth with at least five years of active membership in 4-H, current high school seniors, or those enrolled at SDSU are eligible to apply for the scholarships. These scholarships are funded through donors and SDSU Extension’s 4-H program.

Awards are based on scholarship-specific criteria – such as what area of study students intend to pursue – plus a mix of academic achievement, 4-H project involvement, community service and leadership, character and financial need.

2024 State 4-H Scholarship winners:

John F. and Beryl Younger 4-H Scholarship ($650) – Riata Bultje, Charles Mix County. Bultje graduated from Andes Central High School and plans to attend SDSU in fall 2024 to major in agricultural education. Bultje enjoyed participating in 4-H sheep and visual arts projects. She has served her 4-H club in many different positions, most recently as the president.

Matz Family Scholarship ($2,000) – Megan Sanders, Fall River County. Sanders is currently attending SDSU, majoring in agricultural business. Through 4-H, Sanders was able to gain deeper knowledge of agriculture. Sanders enjoyed participating in the sheep and range projects while in 4-H.

Robert and Maxine Olson 4-H Endowment ($1,500) – Nicolette Hoffman, Douglas County. Hoffman plans to attend Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell to major in psychology. Hoffman has been very active in 4-H throughout the years and has represented 4-H as a Shooting Sports Ambassador as well as a State 4-H Ambassador. Hoffman has participated in many shooting sports disciplines and last year was a member of the South Dakota 4-H .22 Rifle team at nationals in Grand Island, Nebraska, where she placed first in 3-position, fourth in Civilian Marksmanship Program, and sixth in aggregate. Hoffman served two terms as a State 4-H Ambassador and on the planning committee for the SkillsX conference.

Folkerts Family Scholarship ($1,200) – Hannah Engelmann, Brookings County. Engelmann graduated this spring from Sioux Valley High School and plans to attend SDSU to pursue a degree in music. Engelmann has enjoyed participating in the 4-H special foods and music projects. One of the most challenging projects that Engelmann submitted to her county fair was a clarinet duet with another 4-H member. The project helped her learn new techniques, how to work collaboratively and music theory.

Bob Healy Memorial 4-H Scholarship ($2,000) – Carter Ross, Turner County. Ross graduated from Parker High School and plans to attend SDSU to major in animal science and then pursue a doctorate in veterinary medicine. Through 4-H, Ross has experienced showing and caring for livestock, which influenced his career choice. He has enjoyed being active in the swine and photography projects.

Sokota Scholarship (7 awards, $1,500 each):Emily Robbins, Brookings County. Robbins attends SDSU and is pursuing a degree in agricultural business. Robbins participated in Brookings County 4-H for 10 years. She participated in several 4-H projects, including sheep, public presentation and clothing. Robbins also served as a State 4-H Ambassador for three years and was elected vice president.Kaitlyn Gubrud, Deuel County. Gubrud graduated from Deuel High School and plans to attend SDSU in the fall to pursue a career in pharmacy or dentistry. Gubrud participated in livestock and public speaking projects throughout her 10 years as a 4-H member. She found the love of helping people through her community service activities with her 4-H club. Quinton Berg, Hanson County. Berg graduated from Bridgewater Emery High School and plans to attend Fort Scott Community College in Fort Scott, Kansas, for agricultural business. Berg has enjoyed showing livestock and participating in community service projects while in 4-H. He has been involved with 4-H for over 10 years and has enjoyed all of his club’s opportunities that have helped influence his career choice.Lucy Walker, Codington County. Walker graduated from Watertown High School and plans to attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls to major in elementary education and Spanish. Walker’s goal is to provide an inclusive and safe space in her classroom. By participating in public presentations through 4-H, Walker has learned the benefits that bilingualism can bring to children. Walker focused on Youth-in-Action projects while in 4-H and enjoyed participating in fashion review and mastery showcase. Savanah Hendricks, Jones County. Hendricks graduated from Jones County High School and will attend SDSU this fall to major in criminology with a minor in military science. Hendricks plans to participate in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps during her time on campus. Her passion for law and politics started when she decided to pursue the Citizenship Pin. Hendricks learned the steps it takes to submit a petition to make changes within our state and was able to convince the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks to change the youth pheasant season from five days to nine. Hendricks also enjoys 4-H Shooting Sports and has participated in five disciplines over the last nine years.Hope Karels, Grant County. Karels graduated from Milbank High School and plans to attend North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota, to pursue a degree in business administration. Karels’ goal is to own her own bakery, a decision made following her experiences in the special foods and foods and nutrition projects. Karels has also been involved in her county’s Cloverbud program the last seven years, leading the program the last two years.Tessa Henderson, Union County. Henderson graduated from Beresford High School and plans to attend SDSU to study communications and advertising. Henderson began participating in the 4-H Shooting Sports program when she was 8. Starting with archery and BB gun, she has added several other disciplines in the last 10 years and has participated in the state competition. Henderson has also enjoyed participating in the rabbit project.

Gordon Mack Memorial Scholarship (2 awards, $1,225 each):Anna Johnson, Brown County. Johnson graduated from Central High School and plans to attend SDSU this fall to major in dairy production. Her goal is to continue her education and pursue a career in veterinary medicine. Johnson participated in many 4-H projects, but most enjoyed participating in horse and pony and the dog projects.Peyton Bischoff, Beadle County. Bischoff graduated from Huron High School and will attend SDSU this fall to study animal science. Bischoff has enjoyed showing livestock during his time with 4-H. Bischoff’s favorite 4-H projects include sheep and goats, and he is raising a growing flock of ewes that has kindled an interest in embryology.

Scholarship applications are due to the State 4-H Office the beginning of April each year. Application instructions are available online at extension.sdstate.edu under the “Events & Opportunities ” drop-down menu in the 4-H tab.

–SDSU Extension