SDSU Extension 4-H launches regional support for county operations

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension’s 4-H program is adding a regional system to support county operations and organizations.

On Dec. 16, 2024, SDSU Extension will reorganize operations support into four regions: North, South, Central and West. Each region consists of about 16 counties and is supported by an assigned regional youth educator.

The youth educators for each region are Regina Bakle y, West; Kyle Beach , Central; Hilary Kroupa , South; and Julia Thaden , North. They will assist county 4-H professionals with government relations, conflict mediation and policy support.

Regina Bakley image-7

Hilary Kroupa image-8

Kyle Beach image-9

Julia Thaden image-10

Tim Tanner, SDSU Extension State 4-H Program Director, said the regional model will improve response times and create more learning opportunities for youth.

“The 4-H program is embedded at the county level, which strengthens youth outreach and connections in communities. That won’t change,” Tanner said. “These local programming experiences will continue to be led by county 4-H professionals and volunteers through community club and school outreach initiatives.”

Regional youth educators will also work alongside county 4-H professionals to plan regional events for youth and coordinate the scheduling of open and shared county events. These nearby opportunities allow youth to enjoy activities of interest beyond their county borders.

“We are a growing program, but with growth comes new challenges. Our county offices need more responsive support,” said Tanner. “I am excited to see the regional team provide a more connected approach – improving communication, coordination and training as we move forward.”

Bakley, who has been with SDSU Extension 4-H for five years in multiple roles, including as a 4-H educator in Pennington County, said she is particularly excited for the opportunity to help county 4-H programs thrive.

“4-H has played a significant role in my life, and I am deeply passionate about this organization,” she said. “In my new position, I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to its growth and strengthen the program throughout the western side of the state by supporting the individuals serving each county.”

As South Dakota’s largest positive youth development organization, 4-H reaches 40,000 youth each year. Through mentors and hands-on programs, 4-H youth develop essential life, social, leadership and workforce readiness skills.

For more information about the new 4-H operations regions or to connect with your regional youth educator, visit the SDSU Extension About 4-H page .

–SDSU Extension