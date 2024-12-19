SDSU Extension 4-H launches regional support for county operations

SDSU Extension is organizing operations support into four regions: North, South, Central and West. The youth educators for each region are Regina Bakley, West; Kyle Beach, Central; Hilary Kroupa, South; and Julia Thaden, North. They will assist county 4-H professionals with government relations, conflict mediation and policy support. (SDSU Extension graphic) sdsu-ext-4h

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension’s 4-H program is adding a regional system to support county operations and organizations.

On Dec. 16, 2024, SDSU Extension will reorganize operations support into four regions: North, South, Central and West. Each region consists of about 16 counties and is supported by an assigned regional youth educator.

The youth educators for each region are Regina Bakley, West; Kyle Beach, Central; Hilary Kroupa, South; and Julia Thaden, North. They will assist county 4-H professionals with government relations, conflict mediation and policy support.

Tim Tanner, SDSU Extension State 4-H Program Director, said the regional model will improve response times and create more learning opportunities for youth.

“The 4-H program is embedded at the county level, which strengthens youth outreach and connections in communities. That won’t change,” Tanner said. “These local programming experiences will continue to be led by county 4-H professionals and volunteers through community club and school outreach initiatives.”

Regional youth educators will also work alongside county 4-H professionals to plan regional events for youth and coordinate the scheduling of open and shared county events. These nearby opportunities allow youth to enjoy activities of interest beyond their county borders.

“We are a growing program, but with growth comes new challenges. Our county offices need more responsive support,” said Tanner. “I am excited to see the regional team provide a more connected approach – improving communication, coordination and training as we move forward.”

Bakley, who has been with SDSU Extension 4-H for five years in multiple roles, including as a 4-H educator in Pennington County, said she is particularly excited for the opportunity to help county 4-H programs thrive.

“4-H has played a significant role in my life, and I am deeply passionate about this organization,” she said. “In my new position, I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to its growth and strengthen the program throughout the western side of the state by supporting the individuals serving each county.”

As South Dakota’s largest positive youth development organization, 4-H reaches 40,000 youth each year. Through mentors and hands-on programs, 4-H youth develop essential life, social, leadership and workforce readiness skills.

Regina Bakely bakely

Regina Bakley supports western South Dakota in her role as a regional youth educator.

Bakley joined SDSU Extension in 2019 as the 4-H Educator in Pennington County before moving into a role similar to her current position. Her previous experience working with county commissioners, developing innovative 4-H programs and building relationships make her an excellent supporter for all county 4-H programs in the western part of the state.

“I’m excited to bring my passion for 4-H to a larger region and help streamline the services we provide to ensure that all youth have better access to the resources they need,” said Bakley.

Bakley said the regional model allows her to work with a broad range of counties, foster new connections and share her knowledge and experiences with youth and county 4-H professionals. She is particularly excited to give back to 4-H, which has had a profound impact on her own life and career, and to help provide better access to 4-H programs while ensuring counties receive the support necessary to thrive.

“I’m eager to mentor the educators and program assistants in the area and contribute to the growth and success of the 4-H program, which has been such a vital part of my own personal and professional development,” she said.

Kyle Beach beach

Kyle Beach serves as the regional youth educator for central South Dakota.

Beach joined SDSU Extension in June 2024 as the 4-H educator for Hanson County before transitioning into his role as a regional youth educator. He brings fresh ideas and a wealth of experience to support 4-H programs throughout the area, and is passionate about helping youth grow through structured, hands-on experiences.

“My background with the YMCA has shaped my commitment to helping children discover their strengths and skills in a safe and supportive environment,” he said. “4-H is unique in that it can take any child’s interest and turn it into a life-shaping experience. By helping SDSU Extension educators stay connected and efficient, we can ensure that youth have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

Beach’s role as a regional youth educator allows him to make a direct impact in the Central Region by supporting the work of county 4-H offices. He wants them to be seen and heard at a state level, to know what resources are available to them and how to access those resources. Beach’s focus on building strong relationships within his region will also be a key part of his approach. He wants every county to receive as much support, collaboration and communication as possible. His efforts will aim to make county programs more efficient and effective.

Hilary Kroupa kroupa

Hilary Kroupa supports the southern part of South Dakota as a regional youth educator.

Kroupa joined SDSU Extension in 2014 and has served in various roles, including as a county 4-H educator and state 4-H program manager. Prior to becoming a regional youth educator, Kroupa served in a related role and has been instrumental in shaping the 4-H Civic Education Committee. She co-founded the 4-H Capitol Day in 2019, expanded youth-led initiatives like the SDSU Extension 4-H Legislature Program and has led the State 4-H Ambassador program.

Kroupa described the switch to a regional model as an opportunity to reduce response time, improve service delivery and expand youth programming. She hopes it will allow county 4-H professionals to provide more dynamic opportunities for youth to network and participate in activities across county lines.

“This role is about working smarter, not harder—bringing our counties together to create more opportunities for youth and build stronger regional networks,” Kroupa said. “I am excited to be part of a team that is focused on 4-H progression and development, where we work together to offer quality programming and opportunities for our youth.”

Julia Thaden Thaden

Julia Thaden serves as the 4-H Regional Youth Educator for northern South Dakota.

Thaden brings with her a passion for youth development and professional experience in statewide 4-H programming. Prior to joining the regional team, Thaden served in a variety of teen leadership positions in the state 4-H office. As a co-advisor for the State 4-H Ambassador Program, Thaden contributes to the leadership development of youth participants involved in 4-H and plays a crucial advisory role for the Skills X Program, helping youth from across the state build new skills. She also serves as one of the co-leaders for the communications project area, which builds public speaking and demonstration skills in youth.

As a regional youth educator, Thaden works closely with counties in the North Region to develop innovative ideas that can positively impact local communities. She will work to strengthen local relationships, facilitate regional collaboration and empower youth.

“I want to be a listening voice to understand how we can offer more support and develop new ideas together,” Thaden said. “What excites me most is the opportunity to engage with new counties, learn about their unique needs and foster collaboration to create outreach opportunities that truly make a difference.”

For more information about the new 4-H operations regions or to connect with your regional youth educator, visit extension.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-4-h/learn-about-sdsu-extension-4-h-program.