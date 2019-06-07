SDSU Extension Ag Economics Dialogues Webinar Focus on the 2018 Farm Bill Commodity Safety Net Decisions & Market Outlook

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension will host Ag Economics Dialogues Webinar, which will focus on the 2018 farm bill commodity safety net decisions and market outlook, June 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to Noon (central). In addition to the webinar, the Ag Economics Dialogues will be held live in Sioux Falls at the SDSU Extension Regional Center (2001 E. 8th Street).

“This webinar is designed to provide agriculture producers an update on Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) safety net programs that are part of the 2018 Farm Bill along with a current commodity outlook. Producers must stay well informed on these changes and trends to make prudent decisions when enrolling in either ARC or PLC,” explained Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist.

Speaker details

Jim Jansen, UNL Extension Agricultural Economist, will highlight updates to the ARC and PLC commodity safety net programs included in the 2018 farm bill. He will also highlight other major changes made to the farm bill and their impact on states across the central United States.

Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist will discuss current grain commodity supply and demand. He will also discuss the most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture – World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report, which will be released the week of June 10.

“Producers holding 2018 crop in the bin and those with 2019 crops to market may use different marketing tools based on the information and numbers released,” Gessner explained.

Registration information

To register for this, hosted at no cost, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search by the event name, Ag Economics Dialogues.

–SDSU Extension