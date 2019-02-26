SDSU Extension Annie’s Project for Women in Agriculture Begins April 2 in Webster

BROOKINGS, S.D. – If you're a woman involved in the agriculture industry, then Annie's Project may be the program for you. The program will be held in Webster beginning April 2, 2019.

Have you ever asked a farm/ranch management question and not understood the answer? Have you ever signed papers at the bank or FSA and not really understood what they were for? Have you been thinking about if you have enough insurance or an estate plan? Have you wished you knew more about marketing your cattle or crops?

"If you answered "yes" to any one of these questions then you are a perfect candidate for Annie's Project," said Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

Annie's Project is designed to empower women by providing detailed farm/ranch management information and build networks between women.

Over a six-week period, participants will learn how to develop financial records, learn key communication skills, ask questions about retirement and estate planning, expand marketing knowledge – all while having fun in a supportive learning environment.

Classes meet once a week beginning April 2, 2019 in Webster at The Galley Hotel, Bar and Grill (230 West Highway 12).

The classes continue April 9, 16, 30 and May 7 and 14. Each session will run from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Register by March 27, 2019

To help cover costs, the registration fee for Annie's Project is $150 per person and meals will be served at each session.

The registration fee will be reduced based on the amount of local sponsorship received. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events. Pre-registration is due by March 27.

For more information contact Robin Salverson at the SDSU Extension Regional Center in Lemmon, 605-374-4177. Class space is limited.

–SDSU Extension