SDSU Extension Annie’s Project for Women in Agriculture Begins January 7 in Clark

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The SDSU Extension Annie’s Project is a program designed to empower women in agriculture by providing detailed farm and ranch management information and networking opportunities. The 2020 program will begin on Jan. 7 in Clark.

“Over a six-week period, participants will learn about developing financial records, key communication skills, retirement and estate planning, and expanding marketing knowledge, all while having fun in a supportive learning environment,” said Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

The sessions will meet once a week beginning Jan. 7, at the Clark Golf Club located at 800 N Idaho St. #1003, Clark, S.D., 57225. The sessions continue Jan. 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4 and 11. Each session will run from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Class space is limited and pre-registration closes Dec. 30. The registration fee for Annie’s Project is $150 per person and meals will be served at each session. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events.

For more information contact Robin Salverson at 605.374.4177 or robin.salverson@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension