SDSU Extension Annie’s Project for Women in Agriculture Begins June 3 in Clark

BROOKINGS, S.D. – If you’re a woman involved in the agriculture industry, then SDSU Extension Annie’s Project may be the program for you. The program will be held in Clark beginning June 3, 2019.

Have you ever asked a farm/ranch management question and not understood the answer? Have you ever signed papers at the bank or FSA and not really understood what they were for? Have you been thinking about if you have enough insurance or an estate plan? Have you wished you knew more about marketing your cattle or crops?

“If you answered “yes” to any one of these questions then you are a perfect candidate for Annie’s Project,” said Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

Annie’s Project is designed to empower women by providing detailed farm/ranch management information and build networks between women.

Over a six-week period, participants will learn how to develop financial records, learn key communication skills, ask questions about retirement and estate planning, expand marketing knowledge – all while having fun in a supportive learning environment.

Classes meet once a week beginning June 3, 2019 in Clark at Clark Golf Club, (1003, 800 N Idaho St).

The classes continue June 10, 17, 24 and July 1 and 8. Each session will run from 5:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Register by May 31, 2019

To help cover costs, the registration fee for Annie’s Project is $150 per person and meals will be served at each session.

The registration fee will be reduced based on the amount of local sponsorship received. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search by Annie’s Project. Pre-registration is due by May 31, 2019.

For more information contact Robin Salverson at the SDSU Extension Regional Center in Lemmon, 605-374-4177. Class space is limited.

–SDSU Extension