SDSU Extension beef team members receive training to support cattle producers

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension beef experts recently completed training that will help them continue to support South Dakota’s cattle producers.

At the recent Stockmanship and Stewardship event held in Watertown, SDSU Extension beef team members participated in the Train-the-Trainer Workshop for the Secure Beef Supply Plan. These members included Erin DeHaan, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Beef Specialist, and Madison Kovarna, SDSU Extension Beef Nutrition Field Specialist, as well as Taylor Banks, SDSU graduate research assistant.

Addie Stamps, SDSU Extension Livestock Production and Stewardship Field Specialist, and Russ Daly, professor and SDSU Extension Veterinarian, were among those that helped host the training session.

The Secure Beef Supply (SBS) Plan provides cattle producers and industry partners with resources to maintain their businesses in the event of a foot-and-mouth-disease (FMD) outbreak in the U.S. livestock industry. The SBS Plan was developed to support control for herds infected with FMD and operation continuity for uninfected herds.

Watertown’s workshop discussed ways producers can effectively carry out biosecurity measures in case a disease outbreak occurs. Spreading awareness and having a plan in place can help protect your cattle in challenging times.

For more information about the Secure Beef Supply Plan, or to set up your biosecurity plan, contact Addie Stamps, SDSU Extension Livestock Production and Stewardship Field Specialist, at Addie.Stamps@sdstate.edu or 605-995-7378; Erin DeHaan, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Beef Specialist, at Erin.Dehaan@sdstate.edu or 605-394-2236; Madison Kovarna, SDSU Extension Beef Nutrition Field Specialist, at Madison.Kovarna@sdstate.edu or 605-882-5140; or Russ Daly, professor and SDSU Extension Veterinarian, at Russell.Daly@sdstate.edu or 605-688-6589.

