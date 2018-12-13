SDSU Extension beefSD Class 4 Announced

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension beefSD program is excited to announce the Class 4 line up for the 2018-2020 program. Twenty-nine South Dakota cattle producers from 18 ranching and farming operations from across the state were selected.

beefSD class 4 members include: Ross Block, Midland; Zach and Sara Carter, Whitewood; Rolly Fortune, Interior; Vanden Gaaskjolen, Meadow; Adam and Karly Grubl, Sturgis; Bob and Dawn Johnson, Timber Lake; Jared and Kati Knock, Willow Lake; Ryan and Rochelle Kruse, Interior; Matt and Alicia Kunz, Buffalo Gap; Carl Lehrkamp, Caputa (Pioneer Bank & Trust scholarship recipient); Ben and Laura Meyer, Union Center; Bryan Nelson, Midland; Wade Nelson, Pierre; Johnathon Noonan, Howard; Rachel Reuer and Ben Blasher, Reliance; Dillon Spurr, Leola; DJ and Heather Steffen, Burke; Bart and Sarah Svoboda, Burke; and Jordan Thull, Lake Preston.

Developed by SDSU Extension as a two-year program, beefSD is designed to provide today's new and beginning cattle producers with the resources, mentor network and research-based applicable information necessary to increase a ranch or farm's profits and sustainability.

"It's easy to get stuck in your own little world and see things as they are in your own backyard. beefSD showed me other perspectives, and that is worth a lot," explains Lon Medbery, a Roberts County cattle producer and Class 1 participant.

The beefSD program is made up of five major components:

1. Educational workshops that include: working with four case studies that showcase different production practices, marketing and estate planning workshops.

Recommended Stories For You

2. Mentoring from past alumni, influencers in the agriculture industry and SDSU Extension staff to further the development of participants' goals and interests.

3. Post-weaning carcass performance evaluation so participants are aware of their cattle's performance in a feedlot setting and on the rail.

4. Web-based continued education and interaction with experts to expand educational components and bring concepts and ideas from speakers who may not be able to attend face-to-face meetings.

5. Travel study trips that expose participants to marketing tools and opportunities along with different segments of the industry.

The program is made possible through funding support from SDSU Extension, North Central Risk Management Education Center, the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture under Award Number 2015-49200-24226, SD Farm Bureau, SD Beef Industry Council, Pioneer Bank & Trust, National Audubon Society and Farm Credit Services of America.

To date beefSD has had 100 participants from 60 operations complete the program. To learn more about beefSD and how you can participate, contact one of the following SDSU Extension staff:

Ken Olson, Professor & SDSU Extension Beef Specialist, kenneth.olson@sdstate.edu; Stacy Hadrick, SDSU Extension beefSD Coordinator, Stacy.Hadrick@sdstate.edu; Adele Harty, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, Adele.Harty@sdstate.edu; Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu or Amanda Blair, Professor & SDSU Extension Meat Science Specialist, Amanda.Blair@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension