SDSU Extension calls on livestock producers to help with net wrap needs assessment

BROOKINGS, S.D. – When it comes to binding forages, livestock producers have two choices; net wrap or twine. The decision isn't as simple as it may seem as both binding products have their pros and cons, explained Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

"While net wrap increases baling efficiency and reduces storage loss, it can be difficult and time consuming to remove and is not digestible if consumed," Grussing said.

To help producers make an informed decision that is best for their livestock, SDSU Extension and South Dakota State University staff developed a needs assessment.

"In order to determine the effect of forage binding on livestock health, it is important for us to compile the feelings and opinions of livestock producers, allied industry and veterinary professionals," Grussing said.

South Dakota livestock producers are encouraged to fill out the online survey/needs assessment. Data collected from this anonymous assessment will be provided to producers to help them make informed decisions on their forage binding choices.

"The goal of this needs assessment is to evaluate the presence and impact of forage binding and feeding methods on livestock health and production," Grussing said.

The information will also be used by SDSU researchers and students to develop educational programming and research around the products, explained Joe Darrington,SDSU Extension Livestock Environment Associate.

"This assessment will inform a senior design team in the Agriculture and Biosystems Engineering Department at SDSU who are working on designing new net wrap materials," Darrington said. "Our SDSU Extension team will also use it when developing programming needs in this area."

Take the Survey before Dec. 29, 2017

If you are 18 years of age or older, SDSU Extension invites you to participate in the survey which can be found at this link: http://sdsu.netwrap.needsassesment.questionpro.com.

All responses will remain anonymous.

The survey will remain available until December 29, 2017. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to contact Taylor Grussing at taylor.grussing@sdstate.edu or Joe Darrington,SDSU Extension Livestock Environment Associate at joseph.darrington@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension