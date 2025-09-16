SDSU Extension encourages eating locally produced food with 2025 Crunch Off

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is excited to promote locally grown foods with the 2025 South Dakota Crunch Off.

The South Dakota Crunch Off is an annual, statewide event meant to highlight farm-to-school programs during national Farm to School Month in October, while also celebrating locally grown fruits, vegetables, nuts, popcorn and meat.

Anyone can participate by “crunching” into a locally grown food item and sharing their crunch event. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “crunch”. Crunch teams can include schools, childcare sites, offices, youth clubs, families, friend groups and more.

To participate, organize a crunch team, choose your crunchable item, create your event and then share it. South Dakota Crunch Off events may occur anytime from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, but they must be registered to count.

“This event encourages healthy eating and supports local agriculture,” said Jessica Meuleners, SDSU Extension Nutrition Field Specialist. “We want to celebrate Farm to School month and all the local foods our state has to offer.”

Once completed, participants are encouraged to share their participation on social media using the hashtags #SoDakCrunch and #MountainPlainsCrunch, and with print media, newsletters and local media outlets. There are promotional templates available on the SDSU Extension event page.

The South Dakota Crunch-Off is part of a multi-state competition. States throughout the region (Colorado, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming) compete to achieve the most per capita “crunches” into local produce, nuts, popcorn, and meat.

In 2023, South Dakota had 2,749 crunches from 15 cities; in 2024, there were 6,562 crunches from 15 cities. Meuleners hopes to increase those numbers even more in 2025, while expanding citizens’ knowledge of what local options are available to them.

“We hope the event helps the community enjoy local foods while also gaining a deeper understanding of the local food system,” she said. “I am excited for those who may get to try a new food or connect with a local producer they have never connected with before.”

–SDSU Extension