SDSU Extension Heifer Development Webinar Series 2018

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Beginning March 15, 2018 SDSU Extension will host its fourth Annual Heifer Development Webinar Series.

This three-part webinar and will focus on several key areas of heifer development including ration formulation, health risk management and breeding season targets for heifer development programs.

"All three sessions will provide valuable information for commercial and seed stock producers to utilize when developing breeding females to enter mature cowherds," said Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

The series will run March 15, 22 and 29. All sessions will begin at noon (CST) 11 a.m. (MST) and run for one hour.

These webinars can be viewed from anywhere with internet access, allowing producers to take advantage of this learning opportunity without leaving the ranch.

Participants will be able to interact and ask questions during webinars by typing their questions into the chat box. This series will be recorded, allowing registrants to view the presentations at their leisure if they missed the live session or would like to watch sessions again.

Registration information

Registration for the Annual Heifer Development Webinar Series is $15. To register, visit iGrow.org/events or contact taylor.grussing@sdstate.edu or 605-995-7378.

2018 Webinar Schedule is as follows:

Session #1: March 15, 2018

Topic: Heifer Development Ration Formulation

Presenter: Chanda Engel, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist

Session #2: March 22, 2018

Topic: Disease Risk Protection in Heifer Development Programs

Presenter: Dr. Russ Daly, Professor, SDSU Extension Veterinarian, State Public Health Veterinarian

Session #3: March 29, 2018

Topic: Optimum vs. Maximum Heifer Pregnancy Rates

Presenter: Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist

To learn more, contact Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist at (605)995-7378 or taylor.grussing@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension