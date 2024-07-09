SDSU Extension hosting Beef Quality Assurance training in Wall

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension will host a Beef Quality Assurance training for anyone involved in raising or handling cattle.

The training is from 1 to 4 p.m. MT on July 29, 2024, at the Wall Community Center. It is free to attend. Register at extension.sdstate.edu/events and search “beef”.

The Beef Quality Assurance program provides educational opportunities for beef and dairy farmers and ranchers throughout the state and works to improve the quality of beef by connecting producers with the newest research and animal care techniques.

Addie Womack, SDSU Extension Livestock Production and Stewardship Field Specialist, said the program focuses on biosecurity, cattle health and cattle handling.

“No matter how long you have been in the cattle industry, there is always more that you can learn and skills to improve through trainings like this,” said Womack.

During the event, attendees can become Beef Quality Assurance certified, which is valid for three years. Certification can help producers uphold consumer confidence in beef, enhance herd profitability through better management, safeguard the public image of the beef industry and improve the sale of marketed beef cattle.

“Producers need to be able to tell their story,” Womack said. “This training will help you communicate with the public about what you’re doing and why you’re doing it.”

For more information, contact Addie Womack, SDSU Extension Livestock Production and Stewardship Field Specialist, at 605-995-7378 or Addie.Womack@sdstate.edu . -South Dakota State University