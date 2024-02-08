SDSU Extension hosting conference for women in agriculture March 1-2

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension will host a conference this spring to help women in agriculture develop their ability to advocate for themselves and the industry.

The Power of Women as AgVocates Conference is March 1-2, 2024, at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Museum in Fort Pierre. Registration is $75.

An “agvocate” is someone who advocates for agriculture. With a mix of keynote speakers and SDSU Extension presentations, the conference will provide women in agriculture with opportunities to network, learn and grow in a fun and relaxing environment.

“This conference is designed for women to learn about the power of advocating for you, your family, business and industry,” said Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

Kelsey Geraets, an agricultural advocate and feedlot manager for her family’s 2,500-head cattle operation near Colton, will kick off the conference at 7 p.m. CST on March 1. On March 2, there will be a mix of networking, presentations and speakers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First-generation Nebraska cattle producer Anna Kobza will provide the first keynote speech on March 2, “The Power We Possess.” Pursuing a doctorate in feedlot nutrition, Kobza uses social media to educate her nearly 95,000 followers on Instagram (@annamkobza) about animal production and Nebraska ranch life.

Laila Down, the Iowa-based founder and CEO of talent development consulting firm Point One Development, will provide the other keynote address. A professional speaker with a background in agricultural sales and advertising and education, Down will speak about “The Power of Motivating Women.”

From SDSU Extension, Nutrition Field Specialist Claudia Botzet will present about healthful meal and snack preparation, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist Peggy Schlechter will talk about agritourism and legislative issues that will affect South Dakota agriculture, and SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head will demonstrate stress management and mindfulness activities to promote mental health.

Registration is required by Feb. 23. For hotel information and to register, visitextension.sdstate.edu/events and search “power of women” .

For more information, contact Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist, at 605-374-4177 or Robin.Salverson@sdstate.edu .

–SDSU Extension