SDSU Extension hosting South Dakota Swine Summit for youth

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Youth interested in the swine industry are invited to participate in the 2024 South Dakota Swine Summit in Brookings.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 13, 2024, on the South Dakota State University campus. It is free to attend and registration is required. Space is limited. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu and search “summit”.

South Dakota Swine Summit, sponsored by the South Dakota Pork Producers Council, provides youth ages 12-21 a chance to learn more about swine care and management from industry professionals and producers.

Participants will tour the SDSU Swine Education and Research Facility, the SDSU Offsite Research Facility, have lunch with pork producers, and attend educational sessions about important industry topics like biosecurity, nutrition, showmanship and daily care, and carcass evaluation.

Christina Bakker, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Meat Science Specialist, said sessions will be hands-on and interactive, with live demonstrations on animal handling, evaluation and how a pork carcass is cut and packaged for sale.

“I am looking forward to engaging with the youth in experiences they may have never had before. Some may have never been in a production swine barn and others may have never seen the meat side,” Bakker said. “It is always fun to watch how excited they get when they try something new.”

Bakker is coordinating the event with Ryan Samuel, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist, and Bob Thaler, Farm Credit Services of America Endowed Chair in Swine Production, distinguished professor and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist. Bakker said events like this give youth a chance to see the opportunities they have in agriculture.

“I attribute my career to youth events like this that exposed me to the meat side of animal agriculture, and I am excited to be part of a program that may help shape the future careers of our attendees,” Bakker said.

For more information, contact Christina Bakker, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Meat Science Specialist, at 605-688-5436 or Christina.Bakker@sdstate.edu , or Ryan Samuel, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist, at 605-688-5165 or Ryan.Samuel@sdstate.edu . – South Dakota State University