SDSU Extension Hosts Free Family Caregiving Lunch and Learn Webinar June 12, 2019

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Gerontologists from SDSU Extension and North Dakota State University Extension are partnering to host a free webinar June 12, 2019. The webinar begins at 11 a.m. MDT/Noon CDT.

“This webinar will discuss caring for an older loved one, common stressors for family caregivers, strategies to manage stress, and resources/services available to help family caregivers,” explained Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist.

Brown explained that one out of every six South Dakotans provides regular care or assistance to a friend or family member. “These individuals are often balancing many different obligations such as children, employment, school, etc.,” Brown said. “As a result, it can be difficult to make time for educational opportunities that can help increase their knowledge to help themselves and the person they provide assistance.”

Because of the challenge’s family caregivers have attending educational events, SDSU Extension and North Dakota State University Extension decided to deliver valuable information via webinar.

Individuals will be able to participate from the comfort of their own home or office during their lunch hour. The webinar will be recorded for those that are not able to attend in person.

Registration

There is no cost to participate, but registration is necessary to receive webinar log-in information. To register, visit extension.sdstate.edu/events and search by key words “Family Caregiving Lunch.”

To learn more, contact Leacey Brown, South Dakota State University Extension Gerontology Field Specialist at either 605-394-172 or leacey.brown@sdstate.edu.

Save-the-date for Upcoming Webinars

July 10, 2019 11:00 a.m. MDT/Noon CDT: Long-term care planning Lunch and Learn

August 14, 2019 11:00 a.m. MDT/Noon CDT: Introduction to Aging Well Lunch and Learn

September 11, 2019 11:00 a.m. MDT/Noon CDT: Difficult Conversations Lunch and Learn

–SDSU Extension