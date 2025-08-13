SDSU Extension hosts new Aging Mastery workshop for older adults

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link



BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to announce a new workshop in the Aging Mastery program for older adults.

Developed by the National Council on Aging and launched in South Dakota in 2025, the Aging Mastery program seeks to challenge traditional views on aging while empowering older adults to make the most of their later years. Through expert-led classes, participants can learn how to better manage their own health and finances while building social connections.

The new workshop is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CDT on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 2 to Oct. 2, 2025, online via Zoom. They are free to attend, and registration is available by visiting extension.sdstate.edu/events and searching “aging”. Future workshops will be announced soon.

“We are excited to offer the Aging Mastery program, an engaging program designed to empower individuals to cultivate health and longevity,” said Emily Vincelli, SDSU Extension Worksite Program Manager. “This program provides valuable insights and practical strategies to aging well, all within a fun and supportive environment.”

Class topics will include navigating longer lives, healthy eating and hydration, fall prevention, physical and mental health, financial fitness, healthy relationships, importance of sleep, medication management and community engagement. It is designed to be a fun and interactive way for participants to build community and learn new skills.

Vincelli said people are enjoying better health later in life than ever before. Societal expectations about aging, however, have not adapted as quickly. By taking small, daily steps to improve health, older adults can enjoy longevity and retirement as a gift.

One participant wrote, “This program was very uplifting. I learned that the aging process can be done gracefully. I am working on a plan for the future to share with my family.”

For more information, visit extension.sdstate.edu/wellness or call 1-888-484-3800.

-South Dakota State University Extension