SDSU Extension Hosts Soil Health Event in Mitchell February 15, 2018

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The agronomist to the 2016 recipients of the Leopold Award for Conservation is among the line-up of speakers featured during the SDSU Extension eighth annual Mitchell Soil Health Event Feb. 15, 2018 at the Highland Conference Center (2000 Highland Way).

This event begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.(CST).

The agenda will also include speakers from SDSU Extension, North Dakota State University and University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Dan Forgey, agronomist for Cronin Farms, Gettysburg, will be the lead speaker. He will be discussing "A Farmers Perspective on Soil Health."

Cronin Farms, is a large no-till crop production and livestock enterprise and was the 2016 recipient of the Leopold Award for Conservation.

"Forgey, and employers, Mike and Monte Cronin, have worked hard to integrate forage cover crops and livestock onto their no-till crop ground," said Ruth Beck, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist.

Recommended Stories For You

Other speakers include:

Chris Augustin, Soil Health Specialist from NDSU – Augustin is stationed in Minot, but hales from the Red River Valley region of North Dakota and will share some of his thoughts and experiences on managing soil salinity.

Dr. Stevan Knezevic, Extension Weed Specialist from UNL – Knezevic will discuss the increase in multiple herbicide resistance in Nebraska's weeds and issues associated with using dicamba resistant soybeans due to effects of micro-rates of dicamba on sensitive crops.

Dr. Dave Franzen, Soil Fertility Specialist from NDSU – Franzen will speak on the relationship between soil conservation and soil fertility.

Producer Panel – The event will wrap up with a panel of area producers, who will share their experiences with cover crops, no till and livestock integration.

Register by Feb. 12

Organized by the South Dakota No-Till Association, SDSU Extension, Mitchell NRCS office, and the Davison Conservation District this event is free to the public and lunch is included. To accommodate for lunch, organizers are asking that attendees pre-register by Feb. 12, 2018. A large trade show with booths is included in the event. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to contact organizers.

To register, call the Davison Conservation District office at 605-996-1564, ext. 3 or email heidi.rients@sd.usda.gov.

Certified crop consultant educational credits will be available at the workshop.

More information and a full agenda for the soil health workshop can be viewed online at iGrow.org/events or at http://www.sdnotill.com.

–SDSU Extension